Whanganui paddle steamer Waimarie receives Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award

Whanganui Chronicle
Whanganui's paddle steamer Waimarie has been recognised by Tripadvisor.

New Zealand’s only authentic coal paddle steamer still in operation has won a top accolade.

Whanganui’s paddle steamer Waimarie was acknowledged in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024, honouring businesses that earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world.

It isn’t the first time the paddle steamer has been recognised, with the Waimarie Operating Trust receiving praise from Tripadvisor for five consecutive years.

Waimarie was recovered from the bottom of the Whanganui River after sitting there for 50 years and was restored and relaunched in 2000.

Waimarie Operating Trust chairman Stuart Hylton said the award is thanks to the hard work of Waimarie’s manager, staff, and volunteers.

“This gives the trust confidence our services are still world-leading as we strive to attract visitors to our beautiful city to enjoy our unique blend of heritage, culture, and environment.”

Manager Jen Britton said Tripadvisor played a vital role in showcasing experiences to potential visitors and providing feedback on areas for improvement to meet visitor demand.

“Experiencing the paddle steamer Waimarie is a must-do in Whanganui, and Tripadvisor helps us reach a larger audience. Being consistently recognised year after year indicates we are on the right path.”

The award comes six months before the paddle steamer celebrates 25 years of paddling the Whanganui River in January.

Public cruises are currently on hold but will resume on August 31.


