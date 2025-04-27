As this newspaper highlighted earlier this month, there is an inconvenient truth to EVs. A study by researchers from the University of Auckland and Xiamen University in China showed EV adoption globally is likely doing more harm than good when it comes to CO2 emissions.

However, what it also showed was that, because of our renewable energy supply, we are better positioned than most to take advantage of the benefits of EVs.

If, of course, we have the infrastructure to match.

So it would seem Bishop and the Government are now tackling this problem.

Bishop said we have fewer public chargers per EV than many other countries in the OECD and he argued this was a barrier to Kiwis purchasing EVs.

Last year, we saw EV sales in New Zealand plummet, with motor industry expects suggesting it will be years before a rebound.

Another barrier, which Bishop must be aware of, is our culture. We are a nation that loves trucks.

Last year, New Zealand’s top-selling vehicles were the Ford Ranger, Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Hilux. Most of us don’t need a more than two-tonne ute to get around in – but that doesn’t stop us buying them.

In fact, the Suzuki Swift, in eighth place, was the only vehicle in the top 10 new registrations for 2024 to not be approaching the size of a Sherman tank.

Yes, there are some EV utes. But not enough to dent the diesel and petrol market share.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said yesterday that EVs make sense for New Zealand.

“With our bountiful renewable energy resources, EVs are a winner for New Zealand. Kiwis charging their EVs are essentially filling their cars with predominantly water, wind and geothermal energy – rather than fossil fuels – due to our high level of renewable energy," he said.

Watts is right. It does make sense here. New Zealand has more than 80% of its electricity coming from renewable sources.

He also said there are real benefits to owning an EV, including helping to keep running costs low – a pitch towards the cost-of-living struggles many face.

Bishop, meanwhile, said the cost of building EV chargers around the country could vary wildly and may often require upgrading nearby electricity infrastructure.

There will also need to be improvements to the electricity network to handle the anticipated additional demands.

The Government wants us to join them on the EV road – it will be interesting to see if Kiwis alter their mindset and follow.

