Despite the narrative often proclaimed from a moral mound by proponents and proprietors, EVs have never been the answer to our climate change crisis.

Now it’s proven their belief to be bogus, with the study showing EV drivers may indirectly be contributing to higher emissions than drivers of modern petrol or diesel vehicles.

This is also before other factors are included such as the increased energy needed during the EV manufacturing process, largely due to battery production.

“Electric vehicles are often seen as a silver bullet for climate change, but our results show that’s not the case if the electricity powering them isn’t clean,” Auckland University Associate Professor Stephen Poletti said.

As many readers will know, the truth is in most countries EVs are powered by electricity generated from burning fossil fuels like coal or oil.

And with an increased EV uptake in recent years, electricity consumption from these sources has risen.

The study also suggested that only when the global share of renewable electricity generation reaches 48% will EVs help reduce emissions. Currently that generation sits at 30%.

So, a wee ways to go yet.

New Zealand, however, is well-placed and has more than 80% of this electricity coming from renewable sources.

Through some good planning and frankly geographical luck, we can be one of a handful of countries to reap the benefits of EVs.

There is of course a caveat to this, our renewable energy is only as good as its reliability. And this winter, once again, we are going to test that reliability.

Genesis Energy has already said it is adding more coal to its stockpile and may start up a third gas-fired Rankine unit at its Huntly Power Station.

The company said it anticipates 630 kilotonnes (kt) of coal being sent down to the Waikato town between now and September 2025, in addition to the current stockpile of 515kt.

That’s a lot more coal set to be burned behind the famous Deka sign.

Power prices, meanwhile, have been steadily rising this year in response to dry conditions and lower levels in the key hydro lakes.

The big four electricity generators – Meridian, Genesis, Mercury and Contact – are now considering market options to improve national security of supply.

We will continue to use more and more electricity - economic growth increases emissions.

Let’s put to bed the idea that EVs were the panacea and decarbonise through green technology innovation.

