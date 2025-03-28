Genesis Energy may start up a third Rankine at its Huntly Power Station amid concerns about another power shortage this winter. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy may start up a third Rankine at its Huntly Power Station amid concerns about another power shortage this winter. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy says it is adding more coal to its stockpile and may start up a third gas-fired Rankine unit at its Huntly Power Station as concern mounts that the country may experience another renewable power generation shortfall this winter.

The company said it anticipates 630 kilotonnes (kt) of coal arriving between now and September 2025, in addition to the current stockpile of 515 kt.

Huntly’s ageing coal and gas-fired Rankines use boiler and steam turbine technology to generate electricity.

Generally, Genesis operates up to two 240 megawatt (MW) Rankines in support of its own customers, holders of Huntly Firming Options (HFOs) and other forward contracts.

“Subject to plant and people availability, we can operate a third 240 MW Rankine in an emergency or, with planning, for around three months at a time,” the company said.