Government plans to build thousands of EV chargers by 2030

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced investment in an EV charging network this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced investment in an EV charging network this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government will use a new concessionary loan scheme to increase the number of EV charging stations in New Zealand to 10,000 by 2030, up from about 1400.

Announcing the policy in Lower Hutt on today, Transport Minister Chris Bishop said: “New Zealand needs more EV chargers”.

“We have fewer public chargers per EV than many other countries in the OECD, and we know that this is a barrier to Kiwis purchasing EVs.”

Bishop and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said the Government would use the private-public model, with the Crown offering concessionary loans to organisations to build-out the charging network.

The Government will use $68.5 million set-aside for grants for new EV charging stations, to fund the loans. The scheme will be administered by National Infrastructure Funding and Financing (NIFFCo), the successor organisation to Crown Infrastructure Partners (which delivered ultra-fast broadband).

The funding is less than what National promised on the campaign trail, when it said it would invest $257m.

During coalition negotiations, the Act Party secured a concession that any charging network be subject to a “robust cost benefit analysis to ensure maximum benefit for government investment”.

Bishop said each investment will have a cost-benefit analysis and each successful applicant must demonstrate that the benefits of the project outweigh the costs.

Bishop said the loans would bring forward investment in the charging network by lowering the cost of capital.

“They will also provide better value for money by maximising private sector investment while keeping the taxpayers’ contribution to a minimum,” he said.

“Loans will be awarded through contestable co-investment rounds, and applications will be open to proposals to establish portfolios of public EV charging sites (i.e. multiple charging locations). This is the best way to support scaled-up development and to maximise competitive tension between providers,” he said.

Watts said switching the fleet to EVs made sense for New Zealand, given most electricity here is generated from renewable sources.

“With our bountiful renewable energy resources EVs are a winner for New Zealand. Kiwis charging their EVs are essentially filling their cars with predominantly water, wind, and geothermal energy – rather than fossil fuels – due to our high level of renewable energy," he said.

“There are real benefits to owning an EV. Not only does it support our economic and climate goals, but it also delivers long-term benefits to users by helping keep running costs low. This Government is focused on growing the economy so Kiwis can get ahead,” he said.

Thomas Coughlan is the NZ Herald political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for theHerald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.

