“We would like to thank motorists for their co-operation so far today,” police said in a statement, adding that they were continuing to monitor the hīkoi as it moved through the city.

The Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti crosses the Auckland Harbour Bridge on day three of the hīkoi, which is making its way to Parliament in protest of the Government's Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Greenpeace Aotearoa

Some Auckland residents caught up in the traffic delays were unhappy about the protest.

“Don’t these people realise the disruption they cause to normal working people?” one person wrote.

Another questioned why police were allowing protesters to march across the Harbour Bridge during rush hour, saying authorities were “failing the vast majority of the public” to accommodate a group of “disaffected” demonstrators.

Others honked in support, eliciting waves and cheers from the protesters.

The protesters will make their way down the North Island in the coming days, protesting Government policies affecting Māori – including the contentious Treaty Principles Bill.

They are expected to reach Hawke’s Bay by Friday, Palmerston North by Sunday, then on to Porirua before arriving in the capital on Tuesday.

The Treaty Principles Bill, advocated for by the Act Party, seeks to clarify the principles of the Treaty.

While National opposed the policy during the election campaign, the party agreed during coalition negotiations to support the legislation to a select committee. Luxon has said National will not back the bill past its first reading.

The Waitangi Tribunal last week said the Treaty Principles Bill would be “the worst, most comprehensive breach of the Treaty/Te Tiriti in modern times”.

