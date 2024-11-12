The Waitangi Tribunal last week said the Treaty Principles Bill would be “the worst, most comprehensive breach of the Treaty/Te Tiriti in modern times”.

Authorities have warned motorists to expect “significant congestion” and consider delaying travel in Auckland today as public transport could also be affected.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said the two northbound clip-on lanes of the harbour bridge will be closed and protesters will be able to walk across in groups of 250 in one-to-two-minute intervals. They will walk from the Stafford Rd off-ramp and get off at Curran St on-ramp.

After crossing the harbour bridge, protesters will split into two groups. One will travel to Ihumātao near Auckland International Airport and the other will go to Bastion Point near Mission Bay.

MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said an easterly wind gusting up to 37km/h would hit the Auckland Harbour Bridge from about 11am.

”It’s not ideal [for the hīkoi] in terms of the direction of the wind being directly across the bridge.”

He said winds on the bridge would peak about 2pm, although weather in Auckland would be “mostly fine”, but with a few isolated showers in the morning and afternoon and a high of 22C.

Further disruptions are tipped for this evening’s rush hour commute when the hīkoi will head south on the Southern Motorway.

The protesters will then head to Wellington to gather at Parliament next Tuesday after passing through at least two dozen towns down the North Island.

Thousands of protesters gathered at Te Kamaka Marae on the North Shore last night ahead of this morning’s mass hīkoi.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi could be seen welcoming people into the marae.

Auckland motorists who will be caught up in today’s traffic delays were fuming last night about the “deliberate disruption”.

One questioned why police were allowing protesters to march across the harbour bridge during rush hour, saying authorities were “failing the vast majority of the public” to accommodate a group of “disaffected” demonstrators.

New Zealand Police’s major operations director, Superintendent Kelly Ryan, said police were continuing to work closely with Hīkoi mō te Tiriti organisers to ensure the event remains peaceful and people remain safe.

“Police planning is well advanced ahead of this and we are working closely between NZTA and organisers around safety for participants and the wider public.

“Our expectation is clear that the group moves safely and efficiently across the Harbour Bridge, in a controlled fashion before marching through parts of the CBD towards Okahu Bay.”

Ryan said police would respond accordingly to any issues that may arise along the route.

Acting Mayor Desley Simpson said she supported the message to Aucklanders to plan ahead for their travel.

“Traffic disruption is expected across the city. I am very conscious it’s exam time for many students so please ensure you leave plenty of time to travel to and from exams,” she said.

“If you are using public transport please check AT’s journey planner and if you are driving, real-time information can be found on NZTA’s journey planner.”

