The Hīkoi mō te Tiriti started at Cape Rēinga this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

The protesters will then converge on Wellington to gather at Parliament next Tuesday after passing through at least two dozen towns across the North Island.

Mitchell said: “Depending on the numbers that join the hīkoi, there may be some disruption around traffic flow.

“But fundamentally, police have been very clear with organisers that if there are any breaches of the peace, if there is any sort of law broken, if any member of the public has their rights trampled over, then police will take action on that.

“[Police] are working very closely [with organisers], and they’ve got a very good, strong working relationship with the hīkoi organisers. And the organisers are taking it seriously. They’ve hired a traffic management company to help with that.

“As recently as this morning, I was hearing them say they were committed to a peaceful protest,” Mitchell told the Mike Hosking Breakfast show on Newstalk ZB.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While Toitū te Tiriti is focused on protesting over Act Party leader David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill, which had its first reading in Parliament last week, police say there is a risk other protest groups may join in and inflame tensions.

Police have anticipated gang members opposed to an incoming patch ban may join the march. Police also believe groups protesting over the conflict in Gaza could join. A Toitū te Tiriti spokeswoman said protest groups such as these were part of “the cause” of the eight-day event.

Cops expect peaceful, lawful protest after word with organisers

Police Superintendent Kelly Ryan said police established a major operations centre at police headquarters in Wellington yesterday to oversee the response across the island.

The centre will give logistical, resource and communication support to all districts along the convoy route, Ryan said.

She said police had been speaking with organisers for many weeks.

“Our discussions with organisers to date have been positive and we expect the hīkoi to be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner,” Ryan said.

“We’ve planned for large numbers to join the hīkoi, with disruption likely to some roads, including highways and main streets along the route.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

