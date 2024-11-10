While Toitū te Tiriti is focused on protesting over Act Party leader David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill, which had its first reading in Parliament this week, police say there is a risk other protest groups may join in and inflame tensions.

Police anticipate gang members opposed to an incoming patch ban may join the march. Police also believe groups protesting over the conflict in Gaza could join. A Toitū te Tiriti spokeswoman said protest groups such as these were part of “the cause” of the eight-day event.

Cops expect peaceful, lawful protest after word with organisers

Superintendent Kelly Ryan said police today established a Major Operations Centre at headquarters in Wellington to oversee the response across the North Island.

The centre will give logistical, resource and communication support to all districts along the convoy route, Ryan said.

She said police had been speaking with organisers for many weeks.

“Our discussions with organisers to date have been positive and we expect the hīkoi to be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner,” she said.

Police have set up a ops room in preparation for a week of protests where tens of thousands are expected to turn out and block major highways across the North Island as they march towards Parliament. Photo / Carson Bluck

“We’ve planned for large numbers to join the hīkoi, with disruption likely to some roads, including highways and main streets along the route.

“The [operations centre] will support our frontline, district-based staff with the management of people, vehicles and activities, while also maintaining central oversight.

“We will continue to coordinate with iwi leaders and our partners across government to ensure public safety and minimal disruption to people going about their daily routine.

“We’re also well connected with Waka Kotahi/NZTA and local councils to ensure road users have up-to-date information and can plan accordingly.”

