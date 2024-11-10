Convoys of protesters will travel southbound along Auckland’s Northern Motorway during Wednesday morning’s commute. Convoys will continue southbound on the Southern Motorway as commuters try to get home later that day.
The protesters will then converge on Wellington to gather at Parliament next Tuesday.
While Toitū te Tiriti is focused on protesting over Act Party leader David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill, which had its first reading in Parliament this week, police say there is a risk other protest groups may join in and inflame tensions.
Police anticipate gang members opposed to an incoming patch ban may join the march. Police also believe groups protesting over the conflict in Gaza could join. A Toitū te Tiriti spokeswoman said protest groups such as these were part of “the cause” of the eight-day event.
Cops expect peaceful, lawful protest after word with organisers
Superintendent Kelly Ryan said police today established a Major Operations Centre at headquarters in Wellington to oversee the response across the North Island.
The centre will give logistical, resource and communication support to all districts along the convoy route, Ryan said.