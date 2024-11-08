Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police cancel leave for staff in case hīkoi turns ugly with gang patch ban protests in Wellington

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Police expect the hīkoi to protest the Treaty Principles Bill to be peaceful, but are preparing to avoid mistakes made during the occupation of Parliament in 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police expect the hīkoi to protest the Treaty Principles Bill to be peaceful, but are preparing to avoid mistakes made during the occupation of Parliament in 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Police expect the nationwide hīkoi to be peaceful but are aware of the potential for gang members to protest the patch ban coming into force soon.
  • A spokeswoman for the hīkoi organisers says right-wing, white supremacist groups pose more danger to public safety, and urges police protection.
  • Police say planning has been under way for weeks to avoid a repeat of disruption caused by the pandemic-era occupation of Parliament.

Police bosses have frozen leave for officers across the country to prepare for tens of thousands of people protesting against a proposed Treaty of Waitangi law.

An estimated 10,000 to 25,000 people are expected to join hīkoi mō te Tiriti, according to the police, which is scheduled to start

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand