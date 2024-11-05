The first is likely to disrupt morning rush hour for North Shore commuters crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with protests continuing across the day and affecting motorists on the Southern Motorway heading home.
It is followed closely by another city-wide demonstration on Saturday.
The New Zealand Transport Agency said it would be “closely monitoring the impact” of the convoys and marches through its Traffic Operations Centre and would provide real-time updates.
The first protest is the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti (March for the Treaty of Waitangi), a nationwide convoy from Cape Reinga to Parliament organised by Te Pāti Māori-aligned advocacy group Toitū te Titiri.
An NZTA spokesman said: “Our advice for people is to check our online journey planner and traffic information pages for the latest information before travelling.”
He said: “NZTA is receiving regular updates from police about the planned hīkoi to help us plan our monitoring systems on state highways.”
A Toitū te Tiriti spokesman told the Herald people “need to prepare for potential delays in their morning routine”.
He justified the level of expected disruption: “One morning of disruption for some will be a morning of liberation for others and cannot possibly compare to 180 years of injustice.
“Fighting for indigenous rights to be unheld will always be disruptive to those satisfied with the status quo. Is it justified? When everything that makes you who you are is being stripped away from you, your kids, and the mokopuna [grandchildren] you haven’t met yet, you are left with no choice but to take to your feet.”
