It will involve a convoy southbound on the Northern Motorway from 7am. The convoy is planned to continue southbound on the Southern Motorway from 3pm.

The first protest is the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti (March for the Treaty of Waitangi). Photo / Alex Cairns

The second protest on Saturday will be led by Brian Tamaki, the leader of Destiny Church, with a planned convoy, march and rally for his Make New Zealand Great Again protest.

Plans are for a convoy from Bombay to the central city on the Southern Motorway, and a march to the Domain where a rally will be held. Times have not been publicised by organisers.

The Herald has approached organisers of both events for comment.

Police have also been approached for comment.

Hannah and Brian Tamaki at a past demonstration in Wellington. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

An NZTA spokesman said: “Our advice for people is to check our online journey planner and traffic information pages for the latest information before travelling.”

He said: “NZTA is receiving regular updates from police about the planned hīkoi to help us plan our monitoring systems on state highways.”

A Toitū te Tiriti spokesman told the Herald people “need to prepare for potential delays in their morning routine”.

He justified the level of expected disruption: “One morning of disruption for some will be a morning of liberation for others and cannot possibly compare to 180 years of injustice.

“Fighting for indigenous rights to be unheld will always be disruptive to those satisfied with the status quo. Is it justified? When everything that makes you who you are is being stripped away from you, your kids, and the mokopuna [grandchildren] you haven’t met yet, you are left with no choice but to take to your feet.”

