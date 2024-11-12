Lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be closed tomorrow during morning rush-hour traffic to allow the convoy of demonstrators protesting Government policies affecting Māori, with authorities warning motorists to expect “significant congestion”.
Public transport could also be affected, with commuters being advised to plan ahead and consider delaying travel.
The protest, organised by Te Pāti Māori-aligned advocacy group Toitū te Tiriti, is expected to travel southbound along Auckland’s Northern Motorway during the morning commute. Convoys will continue southbound on the Southern Motorway as commuters try to get home later that day.
After crossing the harbour bridge, protesters will split into two groups. One will travel to Ihumātao near Auckland International Airport and the other will go to Bastion Point near Mission Bay.
The protesters will then head to Wellington to gather at Parliament next Tuesday after passing through at least two dozen towns down the North Island.
‘Significant’ congestion on city roads, public transport disruption expected
The New Zealand Transport Agency and Auckland Transport are warning Aucklanders to plan ahead before leaving home and to prepare for potential disruptions from early tomorrow morning.
The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says the two northbound clip-on lanes of the harbour bridge will be closed and protesters will be able to walk across in groups of 250 in one- to two-minute intervals.
This was “to ensure the safety of hīkoi participants and road users”, the agency said.
The Treaty Principles Bill, advocated for by the Act Party, seeks to clarify the principles of the Treaty.
While National opposed the policy during the election campaign, the party agreed during coalition negotiations to support the legislation to a select committee. Luxon has said National will not back the bill past its first reading.