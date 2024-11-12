‘Significant’ congestion on city roads, public transport disruption expected

The New Zealand Transport Agency and Auckland Transport are warning Aucklanders to plan ahead before leaving home and to prepare for potential disruptions from early tomorrow morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says the two northbound clip-on lanes of the harbour bridge will be closed and protesters will be able to walk across in groups of 250 in one- to two-minute intervals.

This was “to ensure the safety of hīkoi participants and road users”, the agency said.

They will walk from the Stafford Rd off-ramp and get off at Curran St on-ramp.

The rest of the bridge will remain open with reduced lanes.

NZTA is working with police and Auckland Transport to monitor and manage the expected disruption.

“The hīkoi ... has the potential to cause significant congestion, disruption and delays on key highways and arterial routes in the city tomorrow,” the transport agency said.

NZTA assured Aucklanders they would keep them updated on traffic in real time.

“NZTA will be closely monitoring the impact of the hīkoi on the state highway network through our Traffic Operations Centres.

“Our advice for people is to check our online journey planner and traffic information pages for the latest information before travelling.”

Buses were also at risk of being delayed or detoured throughout the day, NZTA said.

“Auckland public transport users should allow extra time and plan ahead before travelling,” the agency said.

Police Superintendent Kelly Ryan said police have been monitoring the convoys since the protest action began early yesterday morning and there had been “no significant issues”.

Police have also warned Aucklanders to be prepared for disruptions around the city.

Ryan said at the weekendpolice had established a major operations centre at police headquarters in Wellington to oversee the response across the island.

The centre will give logistical, resource and communication support to all districts along the convoy route, Ryan said.

She said police had been speaking with organisers for many weeks.

“Our discussions with organisers to date have been positive and we expect the hīkoi to be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner,” Ryan said.

“We’ve planned for large numbers to join the hīkoi, with disruption likely to some roads, including highways and main streets along the route.”

The Hīkoi mō te Tiriti officially started with a karakia at Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Rēinga) early on Monday morning.

Hundreds of people took part in Hīkoi mō te Tiriti on Monday in Kawakawa, as part of the Northland leg of the journey. Photo / Denise Piper

The group said they are protesting Government policies affecting Māori — including the contentious Treaty Principles Bill.

The Treaty Principles Bill, advocated for by the Act Party, seeks to clarify the principles of the Treaty.

While National opposed the policy during the election campaign, the party agreed during coalition negotiations to support the legislation to a select committee. Luxon has said National will not back the bill past its first reading.

The Waitangi Tribunal last week said the Treaty Principles Bill would be “the worst, most comprehensive breach of the Treaty/Te Tiriti in modern times”.

“At present, the progressing of the bill is having serious impacts on the relationship ... but the bill, if enacted, would kill that relationship.”

The report said Māori had been deliberately excluded from the consultation process of a policy that would “abrogate their fundamental rights”.

