“I know they’re creating a problem for police, and maybe they need to be looked at as well because they’re basically complicit in what’s being done.”

Police told him people came from Wellington, Manawatū, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay, as well as Wairarapa, for the gathering, Caffell said.

A tragedy was inevitable.

”It was really gut wrenching to hear of this one … unless the Government is willing to really get tough on these people then we’re in a lot of trouble because somebody’s going to get killed, there’s no question about that.”

Fifteen-year-old CJ Holmes, pictured with his mum, Amanda Carr, had his right leg amputated below the knee after being struck by a car at a boy racer meet in Foxton in June. Photo / Paul Taylor

In June, 15-year-old CJ Holmes had his right leg amputated below the knee when he was struck by a car that spun out of control during a boy racer meet in Foxton. The driver, the partner of CJ’s sister, has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the incident

In yesterday morning’s incident, six were arrested, two cars were impounded and other people received infringement notices and licence suspensions after Wairarapa police disrupted the planned meet on Waingawa Rd near Masterton.

The operation ended with violence when officers were confronted by a large and aggressive group, with fireworks, bottles and rocks thrown at police and the rear window of a police vehicle smashed by the group, a police spokesperson said yesterday.

Footage posted to social media also showed a group of men kicking in a silver car, with a brawl then breaking out before a masked man smashed the car’s windows before the male driver managed to speed off.

A screengrab from a video shows people swarming and attacking a car after a spectator was apparently struck during a boy racer car meet near Masterton early on Sunday morning.

A bystander told the Herald the man’s car was attacked because he hit a spectator.

It was “gutting” when a few people ruined events organised to show off drivers’ skills and practise for competitions, the bystander said.

Antisocial car meets were an issue around the country, and police had told him those involved early yesterday were from around the North Island, Caffell told Newstalk ZB.

“It wasn’t by any means just a Wairarapa meet [but people are] really sick of it, and shocked. In Masterton we like to think of ourselves as a friendly town, and welcoming to people.

“So for something like this to happen it’s just a hell of a shock and for me really gut-wrenching because it doesn’t tell people what Masterton’s about. It’s just something we’ve got to get rid of.”

Masterton mayor Gary Caffell has described violence at an early morning boy racer car meet near the Wairarapa town as "gut-wrenching".

He had spoken to police, and “they know they’ve got a job to do”, Caffell said.

They had “perhaps” been caught by surprise at what happened yesterday morning, he said.

“They’re disappointed, but they’re determined. One of the messages I got from them very clearly was they are determined to break this up.

“And I’m really encouraged by the words of the Police Minister that, ‘We’re gonna get really tough’, because if we don’t there’s gonna be deaths.”

Yesterday’s incident was just one in a string of boy racing events this year.

Police cracked down on a huge “antisocial burnout meet” in Levin in June.

The 200-vehicle gathering resulted in more rocks and bottles being thrown, as well as multiple arrests and injured police officers.

“Police absolutely understand the stress and concern illegal and antisocial street racing causes members of the community, and we are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs and holding offenders to account”, Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said at the time.

Police were pelted with rocks and bottles, injuring two officers and damaging two police vehicles when they confronted a boy racer meet in Levin in June.

New legislation he and Transport Minister Simeon Brown were working on would make it harder for those responsible to continue their antisocial behaviour, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said last month.

“Police will have even more powers to make it even more difficult for boy racers.

“Rural communities and provincial towns in particular are sick of boy racers and their lack of consideration, the property damage and the danger and disruption they bring to law-abiding members of the community and lawful road users.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.