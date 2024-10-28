“I know they’re creating a problem for police, and maybe they need to be looked at as well because they’re basically complicit in what’s being done.”
Police told him people came from Wellington, Manawatū, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay, as well as Wairarapa, for the gathering, Caffell said.
A tragedy was inevitable.
”It was really gut wrenching to hear of this one … unless the Government is willing to really get tough on these people then we’re in a lot of trouble because somebody’s going to get killed, there’s no question about that.”
In yesterday morning’s incident, six were arrested, two cars were impounded and other people received infringement notices and licence suspensions after Wairarapa police disrupted the planned meet on Waingawa Rd near Masterton.
The operation ended with violence when officers were confronted by a large and aggressive group, with fireworks, bottles and rocks thrown at police and the rear window of a police vehicle smashed by the group, a police spokesperson said yesterday.
“Police absolutely understand the stress and concern illegal and antisocial street racing causes members of the community, and we are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs and holding offenders to account”, Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said at the time.
New legislation he and Transport Minister Simeon Brown were working on would make it harder for those responsible to continue their antisocial behaviour, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said last month.
“Police will have even more powers to make it even more difficult for boy racers.
“Rural communities and provincial towns in particular are sick of boy racers and their lack of consideration, the property damage and the danger and disruption they bring to law-abiding members of the community and lawful road users.”
Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.