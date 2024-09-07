CJ Holmes has been able to drive mum Amanda Carr's vehicle with his crutches. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It went off the road and the car got stuck in a ditch and everything, almost on top of me,” CJ said.

“I got f***ing smoked. I was standing on the corner of the road filming the skid. He didn’t see me.”

In the hospital, doctors discovered about three inches of CJ’s tibia and fibula had snapped off, with the bone protruding out of his leg.

“It wasn’t fixable,” he said. “They couldn’t connect them back together . . . and my foot was pretty much dead.”

He had to have his leg amputated below the knee and has been recovering at his mum’s home near Napier since then. In the early days after his surgery, CJ was optimistic, telling the Herald “I will learn to walk again with a prosthetic – anything is possible.”

CJ has been getting around with crutches and a wheelchair while he waits for his prosthetic. Photo / Paul Taylor

As time went on, the challenges of losing a limb have become clear to CJ, who now said he was “f***ing pissed off that I’ve not got my leg”.

“It’s just, like, confusing, cause you go to do stuff that you normally do with two legs and you go try it with one leg and you can’t even do it at all,” he said.

“It just makes everything difficult. I’ve got to focus on balancing if I’m standing up or I’ve got to focus on getting my wheelchair . . . make sure my crutch doesn’t slip or I don’t trip over anything.”

Mum Amanda Carr said CJ had “come to terms with it really well” and " just wants to get on with it”.

The pair earlier urged the driver of the car to hand himself in to police. He has since been arrested and pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to injure (reckless) and operating a vehicle with sustained loss of traction.

CJ said the driver, his sister’s partner, had been in contact with him, “just asking if I’m alright, anything he can do for me”.

“He was going to give me the car he hit me in but the police impounded it and took it.”

His sister had also been in the passenger seat of the car when it hit CJ, meaning all three people “had quite horrific things happen”, Carr said.

“There is a little bit of feelings there, but they’re going to get over it,” she said.

CJ's leg was amputated below the knee. Photo / Paul Taylor

CJ is due to be fitted for a prosthetic this month, with hopes to have his new artificial limb by early October.

“Once I get my leg I’ll just be focusing on building my car, putting my car back together,” he said.

CJ was “real excited” to get the prosthetic. “I just want to know what it’s like to walk again. Learning how to walk, wondering what it’s going to be like,” he said.

In the meantime, he hasn’t been letting the loss get in the way of his love for cars. He was able to drive his mum’s manual car for the first time recently on their property, operating the pedals with crutches.

“It was f***ing good. It was good as,” he said.

CJ wanted to thank all the health professionals who cared for him after the crash and also wanted to send a message to others.

“Just watch where you’re going when you’re skidding and stay off the skid pad when there’s someone else skidding,” he said.

“Don’t get hit by cars, it hurts.”

