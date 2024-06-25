A teenager who lost his leg after he was struck by a skidding car says he wants the driver to do the “right thing” and hand himself in to the police.

Christopher Junior (CJ) Holmes, 15, was out with his sister, Ella, and a crowd of 30 people doing burnouts and skids at Himatangi Block Rd in Foxton on June 16.

About 1.15am, the driver and a friend of CJ’s was “mid-skid” when he lost control of his car. The year 11 student tried running away but went in the wrong direction - the driver accidentally clipping CJ’s right leg with the towbar and bowling him.

Skidding car that bowled CJ Holmes in Foxton on June 16.

“I got f***ing smoked. I was standing on the corner of the road filming the skid. He didn’t see me. It was black, I was wearing black clothes and there were no lights. His diff [differential] opened, the car spun out of control and I landed in the ditch,” CJ said.

“I watched the video and f*** I did a back flip over the flame coming out of the exhaust. I have forgiven him and said, ‘You have to live with this your whole life so do the right thing and go to the police.’”

A police spokesperson said no charges have been laid and inquiries are ongoing.

CJ’s mother, Amanda Carr, who recently moved to Napier, received a phone call around 2am and rushed to Palmerston North Hospital. CJ suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula, severed muscles, nerves and arteries.

“It was really bad, his shin was demolished by the towbar. I was in shock and bewildered and didn’t know how bad he was,” she said.

“At first I thought, ’Sweet’, it’s just a broken leg,’ but 20 minutes later reality sunk in. When CJ arrived at Palmy his limb was already dead. A surgeon managed to get the blood flowing but it was too far gone,” Carr said.

Christopher Junior (CJ) Holmes had his leg amputated at Lower Hutt hospital after he was accidentally bowled by a skidding car.

Three days later CJ was transferred to Lower Hutt Hospital into intensive care where his right leg was amputated below his knee.

“I was in shock after I was hit and couldn’t feel any pain, but I knew my leg was broken bad. When they told me I needed an amputation I said, ‘Just get it off’. I will learn to walk again with a prosthetic – anything is possible,” CJ said.

Carr, a mother of four, said CJ was “stoic and brave “and is already walking around the hospital on crutches.

Her son is ready to go home but it will be a long road to recovery. She is proud of his tenacity and determination, she said.

“He’s a lovely, happy, active boy who likes getting out and about on his motorbike on our dairy farm. He’s a trooper, cool and calm, he’s treating this like nothing happened. He has nerve blockers so he can’t feel anything. Rehab will be some time away, but I am sure he will bounce back quickly.”

Carr said she was a little bit “pissed off” at the driver but didn’t want him to get into trouble.

Teenager CJ Holmes was thrown into the ditch after a skidding car hit him. He lost his leg.

“He has the guilt to live with, no punishment from the law will change that. I am not angry, I’m sadder that this has happened to both boys. The driver is a nice kid who wasn’t drinking and has never been in trouble with the police,” Carr said.

CJ wanted to thank all his friends and family for their support, especially Maddie, his sister’s friend who comforted him in the ditch and made sure he stayed conscious while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Even though he has lost his leg nothing would deter CJ from doing the things he loved - he still wants to be a mechanic.

“First thing I do when I leave is skid in a safe controlled environment. I know I will need crutches and a wheelchair. I understand everything, I know what life is going to be like and what to expect but it will not stop me from doing the things I want to do.”

A Givealittle page has been created for CJ to pay for transport and accommodation costs.

Carolyne Meng-Yee is an Auckland-based investigative journalist. She worked for the Herald on Sunday in 2007-2011 and rejoined the Herald in 2016. She was previously a commissioner at TVNZ and an award-winning current affairs producer for 60 Minutes, 20/20 and Sunday.