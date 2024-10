Video from last night's incident shows tensions rising as boy racers gather at the event. Video / Supplied

Boy racers who hurled fireworks, bottles and rocks at police overnight in the Wairarapa are now facing a range of charges.

In the early hours of this morning, Wairarapa police, with assistance from Central District staff disrupted a planned activity by antisocial road users.

The operation ended with violence when officers were confronted by a large and aggressive group on Waingawa Rd near Masterton.

The group proceeded to throw bottles, rocks and fireworks at police before being dispersed.