Two police officers suffered injuries after they were pelted with rocks and bottles while attending a large car meet in Levin overnight.

Manawatu area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said around 30 Police staff were deployed to the area of the car meet in the centre of town pre-emptively.

“[They] were put at serious risk due to the aggressive behaviour of many of those involved,” Grantham said.

“Six cars were impounded, one person was arrested for disorderly behaviour, and another was arrested for obstruction.”

More than 200 cars, each containing multiple passengers, gathered in a carpark on Bath St around 8pm on Saturday.

“The convoy of vehicles then converged at the intersection of Queen St and State Highway 57, before attempting to do burnouts at this location,” Grantham said.

“Police staff managed to disrupt the activity and move them on, but not before patrol cars were kicked by bystanders, who also threw bottles at the cars.”

A man arrested for obstruction was found to have a flick-knife in his possession.

The fleet of vehicles then moved to Miro St in Otaki, where they proceeded to do more burnouts.

“Police chose to avoid actively engaging at this location, given it was an industrial cul de sac which would have posed further risk to our staff,” Grantham said.

The group then headed back to Levin, to the intersection of SH57 and Tavistock Rd, where they blocked the road and did more burnouts.

“A police patrol attempted to drive through the group to disrupt them, however the observing crowd turned on the officers, kicking and bottling the car.

“The side window of the patrol vehicle was smashed,” Grantham said.

Officers on foot, armed with protective shields, attempted to disperse the crowd. When officers turned into Oxford St, the crowd had grown significantly and turned violent.

“People threw bottles, rocks, and bricks at the retreating Police... Two officers received minor injuries from items hitting their legs.

“A man arrested during this time for disorderly behaviour was allegedly wearing a stab-proof vest and carrying a large knife,” Grantham said.

“This is incredibly concerning, as it indicates that the crowd was not just car enthusiasts, but included people out to deliberately provoke, aggravate, and endanger.”

Officers observed further anti-social driving behaviours, such as burnouts, from a distance to ensure safety. Officers would be utilising footage taken and received to follow up on illegal behaviour.

“Police absolutely understand the stress and concern illegal and anti-social street racing causes members of the community, and we are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs, and holding offenders to account.

“However, this is an example of how incredibly dangerous these situations can become, and I’m very proud of my staff who put themselves in harm’s way,” Grantham said.

Grantham called the incident “entirely unacceptable”.

Anyone with information on illegal or unsafe activity is urged to report it to police via the 105 phone service with as much detail as possible.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.



