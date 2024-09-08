Wellington Police stop a boy racer convoy planning antisocial behaviour in Upper Hutt. Photo / NZ Police

Boy racers planning a gathering in Hutt Valley were cut off at the pass by police who had got wind of their hui.

On Saturday evening, about 100 antisocial road users in the Hutt Valley were stopped at police checkpoints.

The stop comes on the back of several antisocial road users repeatedly and unsuccessfully attempting to set up such events across the district over the past few months.

“We knew they were planning to gather last night, so Operation Kereru was stood up again and we were out in force to drill home the message that antisocial behaviour on our roads isn’t welcome here,” said Relieving Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Simon de Wit.