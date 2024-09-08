Advertisement
Police to get more powers to crack down on boy racers as officers stop antisocial motorists in their tracks

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Wellington Police stop a boy racer convoy planning antisocial behaviour in Upper Hutt. Photo / NZ Police

Boy racers planning a gathering in Hutt Valley were cut off at the pass by police who had got wind of their hui.

On Saturday evening, about 100 antisocial road users in the Hutt Valley were stopped at police checkpoints.

The stop comes on the back of several antisocial road users repeatedly and unsuccessfully attempting to set up such events across the district over the past few months.

“We knew they were planning to gather last night, so Operation Kereru was stood up again and we were out in force to drill home the message that antisocial behaviour on our roads isn’t welcome here,” said Relieving Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Simon de Wit.

Boy racers cars were towed away by police on Saturday in Hutt Valley. Photo / NZ Police
The large group was stopped in their tracks. Police issued 38 infringement notices, ordered five vehicles off the road, impounded three vehicles, suspended one licence and caught two drivers over the legal breath alcohol limit.

“We will continue to disrupt and enforce antisocial road users as we know how much their behaviour impacts on our community.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell praised police for their vigilance.

“Rural communities and provincial towns in particular are sick of boy racers and their lack of consideration, the property damage and the danger and disruption they bring to law-abiding members of the community and lawful road users,” Mitchell said.

“Police are doing an outstanding job of being proactive when they become aware of a planned boy racer meet and have been policing them very effectively.

“If there is a spontaneous event police are also responding to these events with a rapid response.”

Mitchell said he and Transport Minister Simeon Brown are working on new legislation making it even tougher for boy racers to continue with their antisocial behaviour.

“Police will have even more powers to make it even more difficult for boy racers,” Mitchell said.



