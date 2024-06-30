Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police impound 19 cars, issue 138 fines in Wellington boy racer crackdown

RNZ
2 mins to read
Rahui on Mt Ruapehu after climbing death. Down-to-the-wire French elections. Dead satellites threaten ozone layer. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Street racers were out in force again around the country overnight - despite police cracking down on anti-social vehicle behaviour.

The Eagle helicopter was deployed in the lower North Island and police responded to gatherings in Wellington, Canterbury, Bay of Plenty and Auckland on Saturday night.

In Wellington, police issued 138 infringement notices, breathalysed 420 people and took 19 vehicles off the streets.

Police are cracking down on anti-social gatherings, such as the one that saw hundreds of cars gather around Levin in June. Photo / NZ Police
Police are cracking down on anti-social gatherings, such as the one that saw hundreds of cars gather around Levin in June. Photo / NZ Police
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Five vehicles were seized by bailiffs due to unpaid fines, three were impounded, and 11 were either pink- or green-stickered due to compliance violations.

One person was arrested after failing to stop. Six people were forbidden to drive and two had their licenses suspended for excess demerit points.

Acting Wellington District Commander Nick Thom said the gatherings were “dangerous” and would not be tolerated.

“Our commitment to ensuring our communities are safe is what motivates us, and we will continue to take measures necessary to avoid unnecessary death and injury.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone who saw such activity was encouraged to report it to the police.

The police operations come after a string of events involving anti-social behaviour by car users.

Last month, Police Minister Mark Mitchell told RNZ he wanted to change the law so that cars seized by officers did not have to be returned.

His comments followed a gathering of more than 200 cars in Levin that saw two people arrested and six cars impounded, after police were pelted with rocks and bottles.

- RNZ

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand