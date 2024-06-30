Five vehicles were seized by bailiffs due to unpaid fines, three were impounded, and 11 were either pink- or green-stickered due to compliance violations.

One person was arrested after failing to stop. Six people were forbidden to drive and two had their licenses suspended for excess demerit points.

Acting Wellington District Commander Nick Thom said the gatherings were “dangerous” and would not be tolerated.

“Our commitment to ensuring our communities are safe is what motivates us, and we will continue to take measures necessary to avoid unnecessary death and injury.”

Anyone who saw such activity was encouraged to report it to the police.

The police operations come after a string of events involving anti-social behaviour by car users.

Last month, Police Minister Mark Mitchell told RNZ he wanted to change the law so that cars seized by officers did not have to be returned.

His comments followed a gathering of more than 200 cars in Levin that saw two people arrested and six cars impounded, after police were pelted with rocks and bottles.

