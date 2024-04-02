A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

An Easter police sting targeting illegal street racing led to 209 fines, 28 green and pink stickers and five arrests.

Six cars were impounded and six people were forbidden to drive during “Operation Tread” which took place in Quay Street in central Auckland, Westgate, Onehunga, the North Shore, and near Mangatāwhiri.

The racers involved have dubbed the operation - which saw 209 fines handed out - as the “Auckland invasion” on social media.

Acting Inspector Tyson Martin said there were known hot spots for people to drive dangerously and do burnouts.

Auckland police carried out a major operation on Saturday night, in what car enthusiasts called the “the Auckland invasion”. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“As soon as groups moved into these areas, police were there to disrupt their plans and, in some areas, quickly set up checkpoints,” Martin said.

Eleven people were also caught drink-driving after 1703 breath tests on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

One person blew nearly four times the legal limit.

Twenty-eight green and pink stickers were issued for “defective” vehicles, with a further six vehicles impounded.

Police set up checkpoints in various locations, including Jomac Place in Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Many drivers fled when checkpoints were set up, one car ran a red light on Bush Rd in Albany, and failed to stop for police at 12.15am.

Three people in the car were arrested when the vehicle stopped on Henderson Valley Rd.

Three men aged 16, 18 and 20 are due to appear in the North Shore District Court this week.

Another vehicle was spotted in Karaka about 3.20am driving dangerously and continuing towards West Auckland.

That vehicle was stopped on the Rosebank off-ramp and two occupants were arrested.

Police set up check points across Auckland like this one in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Meanwhile, Waikato police joined forces with Auckland on State Highway 2 in Mangatāwhiri to disrupt a large convoy of vehicles.

Fifty-five infringement notices were given out, a vehicle was impounded and a person was found to be driving drunk.

Martin acknowledged the “nuisance” the racers were to residents in the areas they meet up in.

“Unfortunately, we know people have been unnecessarily hurt because of these planned events in the past,” Martin said.

“Last year, a woman was seriously injured and lost her baby following an event in East Tamaki.”

Martin urged witnesses to report illegal street racing to 111 or 105, if the event was over.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.




































