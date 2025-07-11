“The files were deemed to promote and support the sexual abuse of children ranging from infants to young females and males aged under 16 years, objectionable computer-generated and adult objectionable,” the summary said.
The Herald has chosen not to share further details of the offending.
Prosecutor Rewa Kendall said the content the man had downloaded spanned “all manner of objectionable publications”.
She accepted the man had had an isolated childhood and was exposed to pornography at an early age.
Kendall also acknowledged his efforts towards rehabilitation, including weekly psychology sessions.
She submitted that in all circumstances, an end sentence of imprisonment was the least restrictive the judge could impose.
The man posed an ongoing risk that could not be managed at home, she said.
His lawyer, Adam Holland, said his client’s offending was distinguished from other similar cases as he had made two downloads over a month and soon after, police were at his home.
Holland told the court there was no evidence his client had curated the material or disseminated it, nor that he was part of a wider community interested in the content.
He spoke of the man’s poor mental health and his “really extensive and really impressive” efforts towards rehabilitation. This, he said, was the first time his client had been before the courts.