“I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended,” Mitchell said.

“The Policing Act is very clear: A Deputy Commissioner of Police must be a ‘fit and proper’ person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming’s fitness for office.

“When Mr McSkimming was invited to respond to these allegations he chose to resign. Mr McSkimming’s resignation has confirmed my view that his continuation in the role was untenable.”

Mitchell did not reveal the nature of the new allegations.

However the Herald revealed last night that detectives investigating the original complaint against McSkimming allegedly discovered pornographic material on one of his electronic work devices.

It is understood that the material is being assessed as to whether or not it could be classified as objectionable, which could lead to criminal charges.

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. The Herald understands the pornography allegedly found on his work computer is being investigated as potential objectionable material. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The alleged pornographic material was not relevant to the original complaint, but was evidence to start a new investigation.

McSkimming then resigned after the existence of the alleged pornographic material was disclosed to him.

Neither Mitchell nor Police Commissioner Richard Chambers - who was promoted to the top job ahead of McSkimming in November - would comment on whether the alleged discovery of pornography was the reason for McSkimming’s resignation.

“The criminal investigation will continue and is not affected by the resignation,” said Chambers.

“I have no further comment at this stage.”

Asked whether police had offered an opinion as to whether the alleged pornography could be classified as objectionable material, McSkimming’s lawyer Linda Clark declined to comment.

The sudden resignation of McSkimming is a shocking development given he was one of the top candidates to replace Andrew Coster as the Commissioner of Police in late 2024.

McSkimming graduated from Police College in 1996 and spent the first 10 years of his career in frontline roles in Auckland, Southland and the West Coast.

He shifted to the Wellington district for several years in leadership positions, before moving to Police National Headquarters (PNHQ) in 2010 and rising through the ranks there.

In 2023, McSkimming was promoted to deputy commissioner on the recommendation of Chris Hipkins, who was Prime Minister at the time, following a Public Service Commission selection process.

“Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming brings a relatively unique career path within New Zealand Police,” according to a report presented by Hipkins to Cabinet.

“He has been a police officer for 27 years but, since 2010, McSkimming has used his operational skills across the organisation to shape strategy, service delivery and resolutions, financial planning, arms administration, ICT and infrastructure.”

The departure of McSkimming means there is now a vacancy for an influential position in the police executive.

He was one of two statutory Deputy Commissioners, an appointment made by the Government, which is an important role within the constitutional framework of police and carries a safeguard of independence from the Police Commissioner.

If Chambers was to be incapacitated, for example, the most senior statutory deputy commissioner takes charge until a new commissioner is appointed.

Following McSkimming’s departure, Tania Kura is now the only possible replacement for Chambers until a new statutory deputy is appointed.

Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland, Gangster’s Paradise and Underworld.