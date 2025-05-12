Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming has resigned. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald has been told by multiple sources that detectives investigating the original complaint against McSkimming allegedly discovered pornographic material on one of his electronic work devices.

Mitchell yesterday confirmed he had initiated a process through the Public Service Commission after “very serious” allegations came to light recently. He did not discuss the nature of the allegations.

Speaking to reporters today, Mitchell accepted the incident could negatively impact the public’s confidence in police but he hoped it wouldn’t.

“I think the public are savvy enough to know that you are going to have isolated cases of bad behaviour but they also recognise the fact that our police act very quickly to deal with that.”

He said he had spoken to a few officers since the news broke and believed the police “front line” wanted to see such issues dealt with “quickly and decisively”, which he felt he had done.

Mitchell couldn’t give an estimate on when the public might learn more about the allegations McSkimming was facing, saying it was a matter for the police and the IPCA.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell believed police would see he had acted swiftly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader and former Police Minister Chris Hipkins was Prime Minister when McSkimming was appointed as deputy commissioner.

Hipkins said today he wasn’t aware of the nature of the allegations but claimed “no red flags” were raised during the appointment.

“I found him very professional to work with, but that does not mean that I’m in a position to make any judgment on the allegations against him.”

Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen, who also acted as Police Minister in the previous Government, described him as “always hard working and a pleasure to work with”.

“I would say I have had a good working relationship with [McSkimming].”

Andersen said she wasn’t aware of any issues related to McSkimming while she was minister. She also said she wasn’t aware of the nature of the allegations.

Former Labour MP Stuart Nash, who held the police minister role between Hipkins and Andersen, today told Newstalk ZB he was surprised at McSkimming’s resignation and described him as a “good man”.

He echoed Hipkins in stating no issues related to McSkimming were raised during his appointment.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.