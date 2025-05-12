However, Mitchell hopes the public is “savvy enough” to recognise “isolated cases of bad behaviour” in what he believes is a world-class police service.
McSkimming, the second most powerful cop in the country, resigned yesterday. The Herald understands his decision was prompted after pornographic material was allegedly found on his work computer.
McSkimming had been suspended on full pay since December while under criminal investigation by the police, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), on allegations related to a separate matter.
The nature of the original allegations against McSkimming, which led to his suspension, cannot be reported.
He echoed Hipkins in stating no issues related to McSkimming were raised during his appointment.
