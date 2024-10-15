Even more frustrating was referee Caleb Downes’ controversial decision not to award a penalty – and potentially a red card to a Wellington Phoenix Reserves defender – after Oscar Faulds was hacked down just eight minutes into the match.
Robertson later said it was a “definite penalty” and described the officiating during the match as “really poor”.
He was later told the referee believed the defender got the ball, not Faulds first. Footage from multiple angles – including that shot by the Herald from front-on – tells a different story.
“It’s hard to be as positive after that draw because we wanted three points,” Hoyle said.
“The positive is we are unbeaten after three games. We’re one of the few teams to do that at the minute and we’re still picking up points. So that’s key.
“We have just got to keep moving forward, try to keep the momentum. Hopefully, we can turn these last two weekends [where the side recorded successive draws] from one point into three points next week.”
While gutted to have lost the match, it was a team performance that confirmed the only provincial-based club then gunning for a National League spot could foot it with some of the ‘big city’ clubs if they were successful in qualifying for the domestic top-tier competition.
Hoyle said there were lessons his team could take from the clash.
“We’ve seen what they’re all about,” he said. “They were hard-working and industrial, they played direct but with quality. We have to match that side of the game.
“Some learnings from the last game are maybe we can be more patient on it, not get sucked into maybe the transitional game. We’ll have to see what they bring ... we’re definitely expecting a tough game.”
Birkenhead United registered their first win of the National League last weekend, beating Western Springs 3-1.
There’s little doubt Napier City Rovers should also be going into Saturday’s game on the back of a win, instead of the 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix Reserves.
Match stats showed how dominant they were; 36 shots, 15 corners and 33 crosses.
Take away the bad call not to award Napier City Rovers a penalty when Faulds was brought down, the difference was Kelly-Heald.
The young Kiwi made 12 saves, including several stunners in a man-of-the-match performance.
Robertson’s frustrations were also added to when he was shown a yellow card verbal critiquing of the match officials shortly before halftime, as well as being told to stand up by Downes when issuing the card.
Hoyle said while it was a positive to secure a National League point, it was “frustrating” to not have won the match given the number of opportunities the team had.
“The keepers had an amazing performance,” Hoyle said. “I think we created enough to take three points.