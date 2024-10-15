Even more frustrating was referee Caleb Downes’ controversial decision not to award a penalty – and potentially a red card to a Wellington Phoenix Reserves defender – after Oscar Faulds was hacked down just eight minutes into the match.

Robertson later said it was a “definite penalty” and described the officiating during the match as “really poor”.

He was later told the referee believed the defender got the ball, not Faulds first. Footage from multiple angles – including that shot by the Herald from front-on – tells a different story.

The draw saw Napier City Rovers retain the second spot in New Zealand Football’s top-tier domestic competition.

Napier City Rovers forward Max Chretien, leaning towards the pitch, amplifies his side's feelings after their 1-1 draw. Photo / Neil Reid

But given results over the rest of the weekend, a win would have sensationally propelled the only provincial-based team in the National League up to the top spot.

That was a point not lost on captain Jim Hoyle.

“It’s hard to be as positive after that draw because we wanted three points,” Hoyle said.

“The positive is we are unbeaten after three games. We’re one of the few teams to do that at the minute and we’re still picking up points. So that’s key.

Napier City Rovers physio Alex Gardiner applies some ice spray to outstanding playmaker Kieran Richards' ankle. Photo / Neil Reid

“We have just got to keep moving forward, try to keep the momentum. Hopefully, we can turn these last two weekends [where the side recorded successive draws] from one point into three points next week.”

This Saturday afternoon’s clash will see Hoyle and his teammates face off against the team that knocked them out of the 2024 Chatham Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Birkenhead United won the entertaining and closely fought match 2-1, a result that was a heartbreaker for Napier City Rovers.

First half goals from Corban Piper – now with the Wellington Phoenix A-League club – and former All White Monty Patterson had the Auckland club up 2-0 at the break.

Jack Albertini – who last week played his 50th first-team match for Napier City Rovers – hit back just seven seconds into the second half, setting up a pulsating remainder of the second half.

While gutted to have lost the match, it was a team performance that confirmed the only provincial-based club then gunning for a National League spot could foot it with some of the ‘big city’ clubs if they were successful in qualifying for the domestic top-tier competition.

Napier City Rovers players (in blue and left to right) Jim Hoyle, Oscar Faulds and Matt Jones after Faulds glances the ball into the net during their side's 1-1 National League draw with Wellington Phoenix Reserves. Photo / Neil Reid

Hoyle said there were lessons his team could take from the clash.

“We’ve seen what they’re all about,” he said. “They were hard-working and industrial, they played direct but with quality. We have to match that side of the game.

“Some learnings from the last game are maybe we can be more patient on it, not get sucked into maybe the transitional game. We’ll have to see what they bring ... we’re definitely expecting a tough game.”

Birkenhead United registered their first win of the National League last weekend, beating Western Springs 3-1.

There’s little doubt Napier City Rovers should also be going into Saturday’s game on the back of a win, instead of the 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

Match stats showed how dominant they were; 36 shots, 15 corners and 33 crosses.

Napier City Rovers players Fergus Neil (left), and Adam Hewson (right) collect their thoughts. Photo / Neil Reid

Take away the bad call not to award Napier City Rovers a penalty when Faulds was brought down, the difference was Kelly-Heald.

The young Kiwi made 12 saves, including several stunners in a man-of-the-match performance.

Robertson’s frustrations were also added to when he was shown a yellow card verbal critiquing of the match officials shortly before halftime, as well as being told to stand up by Downes when issuing the card.

Hoyle said while it was a positive to secure a National League point, it was “frustrating” to not have won the match given the number of opportunities the team had.

“The keepers had an amazing performance,” Hoyle said. “I think we created enough to take three points.

“The positive is we are still unbeaten. We remain unbeaten ... but it could have gone our way.”

Another positive is how well the side is playing and the healthy competition throughout the squad for starting spots.

Napier City Rovers teammates Adam Hewson, left, and Matt Jones leap high before their side's 1-1 National League draw with Wellington Phoenix Reserves. Photo / Neil Reid

Robertson had to make some tough calls selection-wise for the 16-man match-day squad that faced Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

That included leaving out Benjamin Stanley – who despite moving here from England aged 6 is still classified as a foreign player as he doesn’t have a New Zealand passport.

Hoyle, goalkeeper William Tonning, forward Jordan Annear and Liam Schofield – who had a barnstorming match – were the four foreign players Robertson picked.

Goalkeeper William Tonning, left, and defender Matt Jones were again standouts for Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

Talented local players also didn’t make the cut.

“It’s the dream for a coach to have such a competitive squad,” Hoyle said. “It also creates some tough choices.

“But everyone’s on the same page. Whoever is selected in the 16, we’re just trying to do our best to get maximum points.”

