Two critical in Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, southeast Auckland crash

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / File

Two people have been critically injured, and power lines downed, in a crash tonight.

The crash was on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, between Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay in southeast Auckland, at 7.30pm, police said.

"A car collided with a power pole at 7.30pm, bringing down power lines. Initial information from the scene indicates two people have suffered critical injuries."

Traffic management was being put in place at the intersection of Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd and Holdens Rd, and the intersection of Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd and Ness Valley Rd, police said.