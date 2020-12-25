Christmas Day tragedy: Diver has died at Pourerere Beach, Central Hawke's Bay

One person has died during a diving incident on Pourerere Beach in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

A person has died during a diving incident on Pourerere Beach in Central Hawke's Bay.

Police were called to Pourerere Beach about 8.50am on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report concerning a person who had been in difficulty in the water.

"Medical assistance was provided, but the person sadly died at the scene," she said.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council shared their "deep respect and sympathy" after the "tragic death".

A CHBDC spokeswoman said the mana whenua placed a rahui from Pauanui Beach to Aramoana Beach, which will run from 12pm on December 25 for five days.

"Diving and collecting of kaimoana is prohibited during this time," she said.

The death will be referred to the coroner.