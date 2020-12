Emergency teams are at a serious crash in Otahuhu. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

One person has been seriously injured and rushed to hospital after a Christmas morning crash in Auckland.

Emergency teams were at the scene now after a single car crash on Princes St East in Ōtāhuhu at 5.45am.

"One person appears to have sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital," a police spokeswoman said.

St John said it had treated two patients with ambulances still on the scene.

Traffic diversions are in place.