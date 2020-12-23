Person trapped after two-car crash in Christchurch

Photo / Hamish Clarke

A person has been injured after a crash in Sydenham today.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Montreal and Disraeli Sts about 10.15am on Thursday.

"One car was said to have rolled and one person was trapped," a police spokeswoman said.

"The southbound lane is blocked and traffic control is in place by FENZ staff."

A St John spokesman said one person with minor injuries has been transported to Christchurch Hospital.