Van hits pedestrian in Avondale and crashes into house

The crash occurred at about 9.30am on Great North Road in Avondale. Photo / Michael Craig

A pedestrian is in a serious condition after being struck by a van which then crashed into a house.

The crash took place just after 9.30am on Great North Rd, Avondale.

The van collided with a parked car before hitting a pedestrian. Images taken at the scene show the van then crashed through a wooden fence and into the corner of a house.

The van struck a parked car and then hit a pedestrian on Great North Road in Avondale. Police, the fire service, and St John's ambulance are at the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

A police spokesman said the pedestrian had been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Cordons were in place on Great North Rd near Beatrix St. Motorists were told to expect delays in the area.

The Police Serious Crash Unit had been advised and was on its way to the scene.