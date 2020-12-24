Christmas crash: Moderate injuries in two-car collision near Rotorua

Tow trucks were called to the crash scene, on Dansey Rd at Ngongotaha, at 9am.

People involved in a Christmas Day crash on the outskirts of Rotorua have suffered moderate injuries.

Dansey Rd, between Ngongotaha and Mamaku, is currently blocked by the two-vehicle crash but a police spokesperson said two trucks were on their way to help move them from the scene.

The crash was called in about 8.40am today.

Fire and police arrived at the scene, near Ngongotaha, and tow trucks were called about 9am.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said two people were trapped in their vehicles and cut free by firefighters.

Fire crews left the scene just after 9.30am.

It was hoped motorists in the area wouldn't be held up for too long.