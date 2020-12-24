Jacinda Ardern's Christmas message to Kiwis: 'Congratulations on getting through this year'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in her Christmas themed office on the Beehive's 9th floor. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delivered a heartfelt Christmas message to New Zealand this evening, giving a special shout out to the Kiwis who have to work on the big day.

"It's been an incredibly challenging year," she said in the video message posted on social media.

"But I hope everyone is able to take some time out to relax, to reflect, and to spend time together with friends and family."

After almost a year of Covid-19 related disruptions and border restrictions, the PM said she knows Christmas is going to look different for a lot of families this year.

"I want to acknowledge those that are still dealing with the impacts of Covid-19 or who are separated from their loved ones due to the global pandemic.

"I also want to take some time, as I always do, to acknowledge those who don't get that time off over Christmas, be it those working in our managed isolation and quarantine facilities, our essential services in hospitality, and other industries that stay up and running over the holidays."

Many of the people working on Christmas day will be the same people who also continued working while the country was in lockdown, she said.

"You're owed an even bigger than normal thank you this year," she said.

"To everyone - congratulations on getting through this year. It's been pretty tough - but we made it through together.

In a Facebook post earlier in the week, the PM shared details of a long-standing tradition - crafting.

She said her mother loves to craft and taught her how to knit, crochet, cross-stitch, and how to make decorations from leftover pieces of fabric.

She shared a photo of a homemade Christmas bauble that she made with her mother when she was 12 years old.

"They're still going strong," she said in the post.

"To all the people who pass on their 'crafting' ways, I salute you. The holidays (and any long periods spent indoors) wouldn't be the same without you."

Earlier in the week, Ardern got into the festive spirit by donning a Christmas present gifted to her by NewstalkZB host Mike Hosking.

As Hosking headed off on his summer holiday, he caught up with the Prime Minister for their annual present swap - and in typical 2020 style, swapped gifts over Zoom.

The ZB host pranked Ardern with face masks with his own face printed on the front.

The face masks featured four in total the "big one", "full body Mike", "multiple heads Mike", and "really multiple heads Mike"