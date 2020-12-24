Santa Tracker 2020: Royal New Zealand Air Force confirms Santa's flight on track

Santa is on his way - and you can track his journey towards New Zealand live. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand, Santa is coming!

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has confirmed that Santa's flight has received permission to enter the country's air space - and Santa himself is well on track to deliver presents from Cape Reinga to Bluff tomorrow morning.

The RNZAF posted Santa's international flight plan details and said they are "supporting a very special flight this evening".

Santa's flight info. Photo / RNZAF

According to the flight plan, Santa's sleigh's route is pretty straightforward: from the North Pole to New Zealand, then from Cape Reinga down to Bluff.

Flight HOHOHO1 will traverse one end of New Zealand to the other at about 100 nautical miles left and right of track, during the nighttime hours, in the vicinity of all of New Zealand's good girls and boys.

Weatherwatch.co.nz is also tracking Santa's journey towards New Zealand and providing regular updates.

Santa passed the Equator about an hour ago as he continues his journey south from the North Pole.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given Santa clearance to enter New Zealand without having to quarantine.

You can follow the Weather Watch Santa Tracker here.

It will be switched off at 11pm as Santa's arrival over New Zealand air space is top secret - but we can tell you it should happen sometime just after midnight.

From everyone at the New Zealand Herald, a very Merry Christmas to you and all your loved ones.