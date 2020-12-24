Covid-19 coronavirus: Queenslander breaks quarantine to go to McDonald's

The resident has now been put in Government accommodation at their own expense. Photo / Twitter

A scene between Queensland police and a quarantine breaker has surfaced online, showing what can happen if you're caught breaking the rules in Australia.

Trying to go to McDonald's in spite of being instructed to stay home unless there is a medical emergency, the resident - who will now have to be placed in government accommodation at their own expense - was reprimanded by police.

Approaching the car, the police officer introduces herself as the "Covid unit" to the rule breaker before explaining what the next steps will be.

"You've left your residence, what's happened? Why did you do that today?" asked the police officer.

A Queenslander has been busted for leaving quarantine to get McDonalds. Photo / Twitter

"Is there any reason or emergency why you've breached that quarantine?"

While the resident is not shown on camera, it is clear they don't have a "medical" reason to be at McDonald's.

"Your actions today have shown me that you are unable to comply with the quarantine directions, so we are going to put you in government accommodation at your own expense. You'll have to quarantine there," explained the officer.

"You've breached the quarantine direction. We take our quarantine directions very seriously in Queensland.

"We're not here to muck around with Covid. I understand that you weren't aware that you've had close contact with someone … but once you're given a direction and you're told to stay home, it is very clear that you are not to leave your address, unless for medical treatment, medical services or any medical emergency situation.

"Coming to McDonald's is definitely not that."

That's an expensive McDonald's trip.