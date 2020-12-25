Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Sorry for being the Christmas grinch but why are we so complacent about Covid?

6 minutes to read

Are we living in a fool's paradise?

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

None of our leading political figures wanted to play the Christmas Grinch this year and go hard with messages warning over the resurgence of Covid around the world.

So, let me debut instead.

First

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.