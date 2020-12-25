Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Bronte Beach party broken up by police

A crowd of mostly backpackers hold an impromptu party at Bronte Beach on Christmas Day. Photo / News Corp Australia

Riot police were called to Bronte Beach in Sydney on Christmas afternoon to break up hundreds of people who were throwing a party in defiance of coronavirus restrictions.

A crowd of young people, many dressed in Santa hats, were seen chanting and dancing before they were eventually dispersed by police at about 5pm.

Lucy Meyer, who witnessed the scene, said that they were all singing so loudly that she "could still hear them from a 10-minute walk away".

"There were around 200 to 300 partying in the grass," Meyer said.

"There were plenty of cops standing around, but they didn't seem to be doing anything to break up the crowd.

"It's clearly against public health guidelines, and it puts people at risk at a time when so many Sydneysiders have sacrificed their holiday plans to protect others."

Photo / News Corp Australia

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard slammed the group as "ignorant" and said it was "beyond belief" that they would risk gathering in large numbers, and risk spreading the virus.

"I get the desire for youthful Christmas exuberance, but this is as irresponsible, ignorant and idiotic as it gets," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"It's a massive potential Covid-19 incubator."

Photo / News Corp Australia

NSW recorded its fourth straight day of single-digit local Covid-19 cases on Christmas day.

The outbreak now sits at 118 total cases, 108 of which are associated with the Avalon cluster on the Northern Beaches.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the state was "not out of the woods" yet.