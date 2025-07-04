The Guadalupe River rose 8m in 45 minutes, causing catastrophic flooding at Camp Mystic. Photo / @Globe_Alerts via X

At least 13 people have died after flash flooding hit south-central Texas early on Saturday, officials said, with more than 20 girls at a summer camp still unaccounted for.

“We have identified 13 fatalities,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told a press conference after devastating floods swept through the region northwest of San Antonio, warning more casualties were likely.

Some of the dead were children, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said. “About 23” girls were unaccounted for from Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River, which rose 8m in 45 minutes overnight, Patrick added.

“That does not mean they’ve been lost - they could be in a tree, they could be out of communication,” he said.

Patrick read out a message from the director of the summer camp, which had some 750 campers over the July 4 long weekend, reporting that it had “sustained catastrophic level of flooding”.