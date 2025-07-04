Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Flash floods in Texas leave 13 dead, dozens missing in Kerr County

AFP
3 mins to read

The Guadalupe River rose 8m in 45 minutes, causing catastrophic flooding at Camp Mystic. Photo / @Globe_Alerts via X

The Guadalupe River rose 8m in 45 minutes, causing catastrophic flooding at Camp Mystic. Photo / @Globe_Alerts via X

At least 13 people have died after flash flooding hit south-central Texas early on Saturday, officials said, with more than 20 girls at a summer camp still unaccounted for.

“We have identified 13 fatalities,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told a press conference after devastating floods swept through the region

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World