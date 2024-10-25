Calls for National to honor its pre-election commitment, NZ's largest iwi and medical cannabis producer partnership and a road in Hokitika renamed in honor of Mayor Bruce Smith.

Tributes are pouring in for a senior emergency department (ED) doctor who unexpectedly died in the hospital he worked at in Auckland.

North Shore and Waitakere Hospital ED senior physician Dr Brian d’Angona passed away suddenly on October 16.

The doctor p r esented to the North Shore hospital as a patient, the Herald was told.

“His family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and ER doctors at North Shore hospital for their heroic efforts and the incredible care they showed to Brian in his final moments,” his obituary said.

D’Angona was born in Hartford, Connecticut in the United States. He attended prestigious universities including Yale and Emmerson.