Tributes for North Shore hospital senior ED doctor Brian d’Angona after death in own hospital

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist
2 mins to read
Tributes are pouring in for a senior emergency department (ED) doctor who unexpectedly died in the hospital he worked at in Auckland.

North Shore and Waitakere Hospital ED senior physician Dr Brian d’Angona passed away suddenly on October 16.

The doctor presented to the North Shore hospital as a patient, the Herald was told.

“His family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and ER doctors at North Shore hospital for their heroic efforts and the incredible care they showed to Brian in his final moments,” his obituary said.

D’Angona was born in Hartford, Connecticut in the United States. He attended prestigious universities including Yale and Emmerson.

D’Angona’s social media noted he had a “substantial history of working with vulnerable populations, especially those affected by HIV/AIDS”.

“Brian was also blessed by an incredible group of caring, compassionate colleagues, loving friends and his chosen New Zealand family in his adopted home of Auckland,” his obituary said.

Dr Brian d'Angona attended prestigious universities including Yale and Emmerson in the United States. Photo / File
A celebration of d’Angona’s life took place at Takapuna Boating Club, where people were asked to come “brightly dressed to celebrate a life well lived”.

In place of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in d’Angona’s name to the North Shore emergency department.

Brad Healey, Health New Zealand Waitematā group director of operations, said the death “was deeply distressing ... for our team” at the time of the incident.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of an incredibly valued staff member who passed away earlier.

“This is a deeply distressing time for our team, and I thank them for their professionalism and the care they provided.

Healey said Health New Zealand considered diverting patients to other hospitals during the response to the incident, but this did not happen and the ED remained open.

Save

