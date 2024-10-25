D’Angona’s social media noted he had a “substantial history of working with vulnerable populations, especially those affected by HIV/AIDS”.
“Brian was also blessed by an incredible group of caring, compassionate colleagues, loving friends and his chosen New Zealand family in his adopted home of Auckland,” his obituary said.
A celebration of d’Angona’s life took place at Takapuna Boating Club, where people were asked to come “brightly dressed to celebrate a life well lived”.
In place of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in d’Angona’s name to the North Shore emergency department.
Brad Healey, Health New Zealand Waitematā group director of operations, said the death “was deeply distressing ... for our team” at the time of the incident.
“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of an incredibly valued staff member who passed away earlier.
“This is a deeply distressing time for our team, and I thank them for their professionalism and the care they provided.
Healey said Health New Zealand considered diverting patients to other hospitals during the response to the incident, but this did not happen and the ED remained open.
