Bailey was facing a charge of attempted rape at the time of Kylie’s death and was on bail.

He was subsequently convicted of that charge - relating to an adult woman - and of serious sexual offending against a third victim who was under the age of 16.

Bailey has been refused parole repeatedly since he became eligible.

In 2023, the Parole Board said he was far from fit for release and ordered his next hearing to be postponed for two years.

He appeared before the board again in January this year, and a further postponement order was made, meaning he will not have another hearing until at least 2030.

“A psychological assessment completed in December last year assessed Mr Bailey as falling in a group of offenders who pose a well above average risk of further sexual offending and a high risk of violent reoffending,” said Parole Board panel convenor Neville Trendle in a newly-released decision.

“He demonstrated knowledge of his risk factors and skills and strategies to manage them, and the psychologist was of the view that no further psychological intervention was warranted.

“His ongoing pattern of prison misconduct indicated difficulty in maintaining treatment gains, however.

“Mr Bailey should continue to review, update and continue to practise his skills and strategies. Once he had done so consistently for 18 months to two years, he would benefit from formally transitioning to reintegration activities.”

Trendle said before Bailey’s hearing, the board met with several of the victims of his offending.

“They again expressed the view that he remained a danger to women in the community, and their opposition to his release,” he revealed.

Bailey chose not to attend the hearing, filing a written waiver but not giving a reason for his non-attendance.

He was aware the board would be considering making a postponement order but made no submissions on that matter.

“Mr Bailey has made very limited progress on reducing his risk of re-offending since his sentencing some 33 years ago,” said Trendle.

“He has expressed his opposition to being transferred to another prison and maintains a wish to be deported to the United Kingdom.

“Moreover, we note that in July last year he returned a positive drug test for the consumption of cannabis.

“There is no basis before us today that would lead the board to be satisfied that Mr Bailey’s risk to the safety of the community is other than undue.

“Parole is declined ... there is no information before us that would lead the board to consider that any change in his circumstances is likely for the foreseeable future.

“We have concluded that unless there is a significant change in his circumstances, he will not be suitable for release for the next five years.”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz