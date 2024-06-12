The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is a 20.2km hike through the volcanic alpine landscape of Tongariro National Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing has been named one of the world’s busiest hikes, according to a new ranking.

The ranking was published by outdoor adventure company Explore Worldwide, which has analysed social media data of some of the world’s most popular walking routes.

The research revealed Tongariro Crossing is the world’s fourth busiest hike with 2585 Instagram posts per kilometre of trail. Malaysia’s Mount Kinabalu was in first place with 22,048 Instagram posts per km of trail, Peru’s Inca Trail second on 6723, and Hawai’i’s Kalalau Trail third with 3684.

The Tongariro Crossing is a 20.2km hike through the Tongariro National Park across a volcanic alpine landscape including glacial valleys, ancient lava flows, alpine vegetation, crater lakes and forest.

The hike passes by the famous Emerald Lakes and views of Mount Ngauruhoe, known as Mount Doom from The Lord of the Rings, which is one of the reasons behind the track’s popularity.

It is one of the numerous New Zealand trails managed by the Department of Conservation (DoC).

DoC acting operations manager for Tongariro, Michael Christie, said: “We’re not surprised to hear the Tongariro Alpine Crossing features so highly on the list, it’s a hugely popular walk with stunning Instagram-worthy vistas.

“It’s also set in a landscape recognised with World Heritage status for its environmental and cultural values.”

General manager of local tourism organisation Visit Ruapehu, Jo Kennedy, echoed DoC’s feedback.

“It’s not a surprise that so many hikers from around the world want to experience the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. It is a challenging but very rewarding day hike located in the only Unesco Dual World Heritage site of Tongariro National Park,” Kennedy said.

“The otherworldly landscapes, deep cultural significance and vast, varied terrain is so spectacular that it is truly an unforgettable hike. Not just once in a lifetime, but one that you can enjoy time and time again, through different seasons of the year, through different seasons of life.”

To determine the busiest hikes, Explore Worldwide compiled a list of 132 popular hiking and trekking trails from around the world.

Information was gathered on the length of each trail in kilometres as well as the number of Instagram posts with the trail’s hashtag.

To calculate which trails are deemed most in-demand, the number of posts was divided by trail length, thus determining the number of Instagram posts per km.

The ranking reveals New Zealand is the country with the highest number of in-demand hikes in the world, with the Routeburn Track (eighth with 1085 Instagram posts per km of trail), Milford Track (in 18th place on 524), and Kepler Track (20th with 476) also featuring in the top 20.

Downside to busyness

While the busyness of the tracks is proof of their popularity, there is a downside to this: Explore Worldwide said those busy hikes meant they were also the world’s most crowded.

DoC said it had been working with Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro on changes to better manage the pressures of high visitor numbers on the Tongariro Crossing.

Some of the changes already implemented include a booking system and on-site Manaaki Rangers during the main walking season who welcome walkers and ensure they are prepared for their hike.

Visit Ruapehu added a daily visitor cap would be introduced this summer 2024/2025.

“This cap will be enforced to enhance visitor experience, increase safety outcomes, and honour the first Unesco Dual World Heritage site in the world,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said there were local alternatives to the Tongariro Crossing, saying hikers keen to discover this unique wonderland who may not be ready to take on the big crossing, might want to check out several short walks which are accessible from Whakapapa, National Park, and Ohakune.

As a bigger, but less crowded New Zealand track alternative, Explore Worldwide suggested Abel Tasman Coast Track in the South Island.

“[It is] part of New Zealand’s Great Walks, winds through regenerating native forest and is home to a variety of Kiwi native birds like tūī, bellbirds, and fantails, so hikers can enjoy melodic sounds during a series of shorter day hikes or a full multi-day trek,” a statement said.

Is the Tongariro Crossing a difficult hike?

DoC describes the Tongariro Crossing as a “challenging trip”.

It begins at 1120m above sea level, following a boardwalk in a gradual climb through the Mangatepōpō Valley. The initial 5.4km shares the track with the Soda Springs Walk.

At the end of the valley the track increases in difficulty, with a steady climb of about 350m up a staircase to a short plateau in South Crater.

The climb resumes with the ascent to Red Crater, the highest point in the crossing at 1886m.

A steep descent on volcanic rock scree brings walkers to the Ngā Rotopounamu-Emerald Lakes.

The track continues past Blue Lake – Te Wai Whakaata o Te Rangihīroa (Rangihīroa’s mirror) and begins the long descent of the northern slopes.

Enjoy the magnificent views over Lake Rotoaira and Lake Taupō before descending further into lush forest. The track ends at Ketetahi Rd at an altitude of 760m.

Be prepared for a long and challenging day out and be rewarded with stunning vistas and experiences.

In winter conditions the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is an advanced and technical walk – DoC said it doesn’t recommend it unless people have a guide or winter alpine skills and experience.

Tongariro National Park history

All waterways including the lakes on Tongariro and the peaks Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu are sacred to local iwi, Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro of Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

The iwi places importance on their guardian role in protecting Tongariro and its peaks.

Ngatoroirangi, the founding ancestor of Ngāti Tuwharetoa, ascended the great mountains of the Central Plateau 30 generations ago. He named Tongariro and the many features of the surrounding landscape.

The foresight of Ngāti Tuwharetoa saw the heart of the area made sacrosanct in 1887, with the intent that the Crown would stand alongside Ngāti Tuwharetoa to ensure the continued protection of Tongariro.

This led to the establishment of the Tongariro National Park in 1894, a first for New Zealand, and fourth in the world.

In 1993, Tongariro became the first property to be inscribed on the World Heritage List under the revised criteria describing cultural landscapes.

The mountains at the heart of the park have cultural and spiritual significance to Ngāti Tuwharetoa and symbolise the spiritual links between this community and its environment.

Kaumātua Te Ngaehe Wanikau, of Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, asks visitors to the area to respect the sanctity of the maunga tapu (sacred mountains) by not touching or entering any of the waterways including the alpine lakes.

The world’s top 20 busiest hikes

1. Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia (22,048 Instagram posts per km of trail)

2. Inca Trail, Peru (6723 Instagram posts per km of trail)

3. Kalalau Trail, US (3684 Instagram posts per km of trail)

4. Tongariro Alpine Crossing, New Zealand (2585 Instagram posts per km of trail)

5. Salkantay Trek, Peru (1265 Instagram posts per km of trail)

6. Everest Base Camp Trek, Nepal (1214 Instagram posts per km of trail)

7. Table Mountain Hike, South Africa (1189 Instagram posts per km of trail)

8. Routeburn Track, New Zealand (1085 Instagram posts per km of trail)

9. West Highland Way, Scotland (998 Instagram posts per km of trail)

10. The Yorkshire Three Peaks, England (991 Instagram posts per km of trail)

11. GR20, France (733 Instagram posts per km of trail)

12. Overland Track, Australia (638 Instagram posts per km of trail)

13. Berg Lake Trail, Canada (634 Instagram posts per km of trail)

14. Tour du Mont Blanc, France/Italy/Switzerland (566 Instagram posts per km of trail)

15. South Downs Way, England (560 Instagram posts per km of trail)

16. West Coast Trail, Canada (548 Instagram posts per km of trail)

17. Camino de Santiago – Camino Frances, Spain (537 Instagram posts per km of trail)

18. Milford Track, New Zealand (524 Instagram posts per km of trail)

19. The Three Capes Track, Australia (513 Instagram posts per km of trail)

20. Kepler Track, New Zealand (476 Instagram posts per km of trail)

