Guided winter walks of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing are proving to be popular this season. Photo / Supplied

Booking ahead, weather research and planning for toilet stops are just some of the items visitors need to think about before attempting the Tongariro Alpine Crossing during the colder months of the year.

Department of Conservation Tongariro operations manager George Taylor said the booking system for the Tongariro Crossing would remain open throughout winter.

“Bookings are strongly encouraged and are required for all walkers booking a shuttle or guided walk,” Taylor told the Waikato Herald.

Over the summer, Taylor said the public had shown “strong support” for the booking system.

“We are currently analysing booking and track counter data to better understand the level of use, and booking behaviour, so that we can identify any potential improvements we could introduce next summer.

“DoC encourages all visitors to continue to support the sustainability of the TAC by making a booking if they plan to walk some, or all, of the track. Booking remains free and voluntary.”

Taylor said the booking system also allowed DoC to communicate directly with visitors to Tongariro, ensuring important safety and cultural information could be provided in a timely manner.

Taylor said it was also important to remind visitors that the toilets in the alpine area of the crossing would be removed between May and October due to extreme weather conditions that can occur.

“We recommend people undertaking the Tongariro Alpine Crossing in winter note toilets are not present between Soda Springs and Ketetahi, the old hut site.”

Taylor said from May to October the crossing was considered a difficult, expert-level hike.

“It is much more challenging than during the summer months. The track can be covered with snow and ice in sections.

“Temperatures are frequently below freezing, and avalanches may occur. We recommend people do not attempt this track without a guide unless they have winter alpine skills, equipment, and experience.”

Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro spokesperson Te Ngaehe Wanikau said the bookings helped to ensure the crossing stayed safe and sustainable.

“Our priorities are the well-being of the environment and the well-being of the people who engage with the environment,” Wanikau said.

“I’ve seen what Search and Rescue have to do. They go out sometimes at terrible times. They risk their own lives and they’re volunteers. That’s preventable.”

Wanikau said when a rescue needed to be carried out the whole community needed to get involved.

“It’s important to make good decisions. The mountain is there for people to embrace and for the land to embrace them back.

Ruapehu Scenic Shuttles owner Colin Baker said the main message was simple. “Do your research before you go. Use your common sense and listen to local advice.”

Baker said each year’s weather and conditions were different. “We haven’t had a big dump of snow yet. But we haven’t been up [to the crossing] for the past couple of days because of high winds and sub-zero temperatures.”

Baker said the crossing could be attempted until the end of May by “strong, fit and experienced” people.

He said even those people needed to do their research before doing the crossing as the daylight hours shorten and temperatures drop.

“Look at the weather forecast. Did it snow the day or the night before?”

“Look at the freezing level. Ideally, that should be above 2000m. Ask yourself how much snow is on the webcam at Happy Valley. If there’s snow on Ruapehu then there’s snow on the crossing.”

Baker said it was always a good idea to ask locals for advice before attempting the crossing. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt up there.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.