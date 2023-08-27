Hike the Inca Trail in Peru to find Machu Picchu. Photo / Louis Hansel; Unsplash

Destination of the week: The Inca Trail, Peru

Why you should go

Two words. Machu Picchu. Peru’s most sought-after attraction and finale to the four-day Inca Trail. Peru’s dry season runs from May to September, with the peak season finishing in August. Tackle the famed trail between September and mid-December and weather conditions will likely remain excellent for hiking, with fewer crowds. You’ll no doubt start and finish your Incan adventure in the city of Cusco, with the shoulder months of October and November allowing for greater hotel availability and cheaper prices.

Machu Picchu. Peru’s most sought-after attraction and finale to the 4-day Inca Trail. Photo / Seiji Seiji; Unsplash

Top spots

Comprising both Cusco and the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu, the Sacred Valley stretches for roughly 60km across Peru’s Andean highlands. Freckled with pretty villages such as Pisac and Ollantaytambo, the latter is famed for its handsome cobbled streets and Inca ruins, while the former hosts a weekly Sunday market; your go-to for indigenous handicrafts. Warmiwanusca, or Dead Woman’s Pass, sits at 4215m. As the highest section of the journey, it’s a challenging albeit rewarding highlight. Other memorable moments include the impressive Inca ruins built into hillside at Winayhuayna, and of course, reaching Sun Gate, the gateway to Machu Picchu. Most guided treks ensure you arrive just before sunrise to beat the hordes.

Ollantaytambo is famed for its handsome cobbled streets and Inca ruins. Photo / Getty Images

Best Eats

Buckle in because Cusco menus feature anything from alpaca steak to grilled cuy (guinea pig). Vegetarian? Don’t fret, Peru is also home to 4000 varietals of potato and most dishes are swimming in tatties, as well as quinoa and corn. Popular local options include Trucha, a trout found in the Andes and Chairo, a hearty meat-based soup brimming with vegetables and herbs. Try it all at Cusco’s Morena Peruvian Kitchen: high-end dining that stays true to tradition. Then wash it all down with a Machu Picchu cocktail, combining pisco, orange juice, grenadine and spearmint.

Tackle the Inca Trail between September and mid-December and weather conditions will remain excellent for hiking. Photo / Getty Images

For more experiences in Peru, see peru.travel/en