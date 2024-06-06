Lylo is located in Fortitude Valley, the heart of Brisbane's nightlife. Photo / LyLo Brisbane

Lylo Hostel Brisbane redefines the backpacker experience with its artistic flair, comfortable amenities and a sense of community, writes Jack Coffey

Location: In the heart of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, Lylo Brisbane is the new and first LyLo in Australia and a must-visit for any backpacker or solo traveller.

Style: An artsy and comfortable alternative to the usual backpacker experience.

Perfect for: Making friends and finding time for privacy on your solo travelling adventure.

Price: Starting from $76 per person per night for a pod, and up to $227 for a private King Room.

First impressions: When you stay at a hostel, you normally expect little to no service, a room key, and a squeaky bunk bed full of other people invading your space. If you’re lucky, there might be a small space with an uneven pool table to socialise. That’s fine for most, and I have spent my fair share of time in places like that, but Lylo is different.

READ MORE: 10 new things to do in Queensland

Lylo Hostel in Brisbane offers a perfect mix of socialising and privacy on your travels. Photo / LyLo Brisbane

Lylo takes all the elements of the backpacker experience you love and builds on them in new and creative ways.

When you arrive at Lylo, the first thing you will notice is the building. It features an artistic graffiti mural of the Brisbane River, adorned with oddly shaped windows and beautiful colours. You don’t need Google Maps to find it, as it stands out against the usual row of city buildings, sending a clear message that what Lylo is doing is different. Inside, you’ll find a blend of modern design and comfort that sets it apart from traditional hostels.

Upon entering you are greeted by friendly staff who talk you through the self-service check in and give you your key card to their rooms.

The hostel stands on the old Limes House Hotel which was home to the first rooftop bar in the city which Lylo have adapted and improved on.

The rooftop is the main hub for socialising and includes an abundance of bean bags, seats and tables to take in the Brisbane sun. It even includes artificial grass which is a great touch and makes the area feel even more vibrant.

Lylo Hostel offers solo travellers a comfortable, artsy stay in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley. Photo / LyLo Brisbane

Dorm Rooms: This is where Lylo really starts to differentiate itself from other hostels. The aptly named pod rooms offer four to six bed options, maintaining the social aspect of solo travelling while allowing each bed to turn into its own personal space with sliding doors. This turns your shared room into a private area.

Each pod is firmly mounted to the wall with fixed bunk stairs to minimise unwanted squeaking and movement from your neighbours. For added comfort, Lylo also offers women-only rooms to create a safe environment for all travellers. Additionally, the pods are equipped with individual lighting and power outlets, ensuring a convenient and comfortable stay.

Single Rooms: If you are looking to reap the benefits of Lylo’s social hostel vibe but still want complete privacy, Lylo offers a mix of King and Queen suite rooms with private baths. I stayed in the King Ensuite, which had a large wall-mounted TV, a kitchen island for my much-needed morning coffee, and a fridge for all my travel snacks. The room also featured a walk-on balcony that faced the front of the building, perfect for enjoying some morning air with my coffee. Additionally, the room included a bean bag and great artwork. The thoughtful design and amenities made my stay both comfortable and enjoyable.

The hostel offers pod rooms with private spaces and women-only options. Photo / LyLo Brisbane

Bathroom: Each pod room and all private rooms feature a fully equipped bathroom and shower to help you stay fresh for your travels around the city.

They all feature a sleek modern design and fixed shower heads which (which is only a positive feature if you are under 6ft unlike me)

Food and Drink: Although the hostel doesn’t provide any catering services, the rooftop features a large kitchen area where you can prepare and cook whatever you need to get through the day. The kitchen is fully stocked with every utensil and even includes a built-in BBQ for those nights when nothing but a hearty burger and a pint will suffice.

Speaking of pints of beer, one of the key features of the rooftop is its fully stocked pour-your-own-drinks station. It’s quick, simple, and best of all, it gives you the chance to show off your pint-pouring skills while you watch your new friends attempt a 50/50 beer-to-froth ratio so diabolical it would make any barman break out in a cold sweat.

Get your own private room at LyLo Brisbane. Photo / LyLo Brisbane

It’s not just beer, though. The bar is also stocked with wine and cocktails. Just make sure to keep track of what you’re drinking because being in charge of your own booze intake can lead to one hell of a hangover.

Fully stocked with beer, wine and even cocktails, the self-service bar makes the process of grabbing a drink quick and easy.

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi is available for all guests, and the roof features a large TV for watching movies with other guests. There are also seating areas and bean bags for your comfort. Exercise bikes are available to help burn off a heavy dinner from the night before.

In the neighbourhood: The area features bars and restaurants all just minutes away. If you are into retro gaming or just looking for a quick hit of nostalgia, Netherworld is only a 3-minute walk, where you can have lunch and geek out to some old-school Pac-Man or Space Invaders.

Lylo’s rooftop has artificial grass, creating a vibrant social hub. Photo / LyLo Brisbane

The valley is also just a short 20-minute walk to the centre of Brisbane, where you can enjoy the world-class botanical garden and experience a snippet of the vast range of wildlife the city has to offer. If you’re more into shopping for the latest Aussie fashion, Queen Street is a great place to spend a full afternoon, though it might leave you with an empty wallet.

Lylo stands on the site of Brisbane's first rooftop bar. Photo / LyLo Brisbane

Sustainability: From wooden key cards to fully stocked kitchens, nothing you see goes to waste and everything is reusable.

Accessibility: There are two courtyard rooms which are on the ground floor; wheelchair accessible from the front lobby. There is lift access to all floors, including the rooftop.

Contact: lylo.com/brisbane



