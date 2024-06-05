Jetstar is celebrating its 15th birthday this year.

Many industry experts claim the golden era of cheap flights is over but an announcement from Jetstar suggests this isn’t necessarily the case.

Jetstar has released more than 50,000 one-way flights from $29 to celebrate the airline’s 15th anniversary.

The budget airline’s move involves fares across 17 of its domestic and international routes. Prices for fares start at $29 for routes such as Auckland to Christchurch or Wellington. One-way flights from Wellington to Queenstown start at $38.

While the sale will be a steal for those travelling one way, travellers booking a return trip to the on-sale destinations should keep an eye on the return fare, which won’t be on sale.

Jetstar made the cheapest fares $29 as this was the first fare it launched with in 2009.

The sale will begin at midday today for Club Jetstar members, then will be open to the public at midnight, and run until midnight on June 11 or until seats sell out. Travel dates vary depending on the route but cover travel from late July 2024 to early April 2025.

Aside from commemorating the airline’s milestone, the sale proved it was committed to keeping prices low, according to Jetstar’s head of New Zealand, Shelley Musk.

“As we celebrate 15 years of flying in Aotearoa, we remain as passionate as ever about keeping air travel affordable for Kiwis and delivering a reliable service,” she said.

Musk said investments into improving operations have helped the airline “cement” its position as Aotearoa’s low-fares leader.

“We offered $29 fares when we launched – and 15 years later, our birthday fares remain just as low.”

Tim Hazledine said it was encouraging to see an airline continue to offer low-price fare options.

University of Auckland’s Emeritus Professor of Economics, Tim Hazledine, said it was encouraging to see Jetstar maintain low fares over the last 15 years as it applied pressure to other airlines.

“Jetstar has been a welcome player in the market, offering low prices to Kiwi travellers and providing some discipline to the pricing of competitors,” he said.

“It’s encouraging to see a business make every effort to maintain a low cost to consumers despite economic pressures.”