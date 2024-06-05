Take note of these food items to avoid bloating on your next flight. Photo / 123rf

Take note of these food items to avoid bloating on your next flight. Photo / 123rf

What’s worse than being stuck on an eight-hour long-haul flight? ... Having an upset stomach during said flight.

Long flights can be a real drag – from the constant popping ears to crackly headphones and bloating.

The latter is such a common problem that several passengers experience stomach pain and nausea during a flight, while some are left feeling extra gassy.

We’ve all had our fair share of uncomfortable flights, but why does it happen?

Both Dr. Melissa Hershman, gastroenterologist at Oregon Health and Science University, and Dr. Baha Moshiree, gastroenterologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest in Charlotte, N.C., say it’s simply because of air pressure.

We swallow air every time we eat and drink, causing our digestive tracts to fill with gas. When we board a plane and it departs, cabin pressure drops and the normal amount of gas expands – similar to what happens to your favourite bag of chips.

Hershman says that being at high altitude doesn’t help, since it seems to slow down the muscle contractions that keep the contents of your digestive system moving.

What’s worse, Hershman emphasises that passengers on a long-haul flight experience this worse, since physical activity is the key to keeping the gastrointestinal tract “moving along”.

No one wants to be stuck with a gassy stomach on an eight-hour long flight to your most-awaited city holiday, so what can we do to prevent or cope?

Stay hydrated to avoid bloating, dizziness and fatigue on your flight. Photo / 123rf

Experts have revealed the right (and wrong) snacks and drinks that can make it a much smoother ride.

Although Ellie Birch, senior nutritionist at Holland & Barrett, told Condé Nast Traveller that there is “no evidence” that we should eat differently when flying, there are a few changes we can make to help our digestive system.

Surprisingly (or unsurprisingly), it all boils down to one thing – stay hydrated.

Being dehydrated on a plane can cause a lot of problems, from nausea to headaches, and jet lag. You don’t want to arrive at your destination feeling fatigued, so counteract the lack of humidity in planes by increasing your water intake.

You should also avoid consuming food and drinks that can be dehydrating, like ultra-processed foods and alcohol.

However, one expert recommends one rogue cocktail choice that travellers can enjoy on a flight.

The tomatoes in a Bloody Mary cocktail are good for hydrating during your long-haul flight.

Stephanie Smith, a women’s health nutritionist for Agora Health, said, “If you do want to drink alcohol, opt for something like a single Bloody Mary – tomato juice is a source of electrolytes as well as being antioxidant-rich.”

Opt for a hot cacao, an herbal tea, or a matcha latte made with almond milk and stay away from any caffeinated drink, especially if you’re a nervous flyer.

Avoid salty food as much as you can, since extreme amounts can cause dehydration, headaches and fatigue. Instead, indulge in fruit, nuts, seeds, or your favourite dark chocolate.

Ashleigh Tosh, health and nutrition expert from Prepped Pots, previously shared with Metro.co.uk that you have to keep yourself in check and avoid the usual food items that make you feel bloated, along with fizzy drinks, chewing gum, and heavy meals.

Chewing gum is (of course) a big no since it causes you to swallow more air. If you enjoy having a cup of tea, peppermint, ginger and chamomile are great for reducing bloating.

Lastly, packing your favourite chocolate might be the best move, as chocolate can reduce grogginess and has been found to reduce the impact of jet lag.

Tosh also recommends choosing an aisle seat as it will be a lot easier to get up and have a short walk to help ease the uncomfortable feeling.

It’s more accessible for the bathroom, too.