Thailand invites Kiwis on a month-long visa-free stay. Photo / 123rf

The popular tourist destination is welcoming visitors with an expansion of its visa-free country list.

In a bid to open its doors wider to the world, Thailand has announced an expansion of its visa policies, bringing a smile to the faces of travellers from New Zealand and 92 other countries.

Effective now, this move marks a significant step towards boosting tourism and attracting remote workers, with new visa promotions and extended stay options.

For Kiwis, the new regulations mean 30 days of visa-free entry to Thailand, a generous change from the earlier limit of 15 days.

This expansion includes key tourism markets such as China and India, as well as the US, UK, and smaller players such Albania, the UAE, Cambodia, Jamaica and Kazakhstan.

In addition to visa-free entry, Thailand has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to 31 countries, up from 19, benefiting travellers from Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Fiji, Malta, and others.

This move is a strong push to boost tourism, which plays a crucial role in Thailand’s national economy and job creation.

For Kiwis who would love to explore Thailand for a longer time, such as scholars, remote workers, or digital nomads, a few generous extended stay options are also offered.

Digital nomads can now stay up to five years in Thailand. Photo / 123rf

In a conscious effort to retain talent in Thailand, postgraduate students can stay an additional year after graduation, facilitating potential employment opportunities, as long as they obtain a certification from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

Meanwhile, the growing demographic of digital nomads are also in for a treat with the new “Destination Thailand Visa,” which allows a five-year stay with flexibility in extensions. This allows freelancers, remote workers, and foreign Muay Thai and Thai cuisine enthusiasts a 180-day maximum stay per visit, extendable for another 180 days, with another THB 10,000 ($440) fee. This is a huge jump and a great upgrade for interested tourists since the previous regulations only allowed two 30-day stays.

Finally, Kiwis who want to retire and are seeking long-stay visas will benefit from reduced health insurance requirements. The requirement is lowered from THB 3 million ($130,000) to THB 440,000 ($19,400), making Thailand an attractive option for those looking to retire abroad.

With a strong focus on tourism recovery, Thailand aims to surpass its 2019 record of 39.9 million arrivals, generating an estimated THB 3.5 trillion ($95.73 billion) in revenue for 2024.