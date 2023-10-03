DoC wants to get on top of day-visitor volumes to the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo / DOC, Kim Turia

DoC wants to get on top of day-visitor volumes to the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo / DOC, Kim Turia

Trampers wanting to do New Zealand’s most popular day walk can now register interest via an online booking system.

The Department of Conservation has set up the free voluntary booking system for the 19km track from Mangatepōpō Valley to Ketetahi on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing as the first stage of a plan to manage visitor numbers and trail maintenance in the National Park.

“Bookings from the season will inform the management of the Crossing and visitor information and feedback will help us shape future improvements,” says Catherine Wilson, DoC’s director for heritage and visitors.

Although bookings are highly encouraged, they are not compulsory. Visitors who turn up without a booking will not be penalised.

“By proactively managing the challenges facing the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, New Zealanders will help protect Tongariro for future generations.”

Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro spokesperson Te Ngaehe Wanikau, says a more accurate measure of day visitors will help protect the region, which has dual Unesco World Heritage value for natural and cultural value.

“Our enduring advocacy is that rangatiratanga, manaakitanga, kaitiakitanga and the associate tikanga of Manaaki Tangata Manaaki Whenua will be reflected in the physical application in management and operations,” says Te Ngaehe Wanikau.

DoC’s website for the sustainable visitor management for Tongariro says the project’s goal is to make sure the trail is “sustainable and safe”.

As well as providing information for DoC on visitor volume, registering will allow rangers to convey track conditions and warnings to trampers planning on tackling the route.

Before the pandemic, around 140,000 trampers a year walked the Tongariro Crossing. The scenic volcanic trail also gets a relatively high number of international trampers, compared to similar treks.

But this popularity also means it is a hotspot for tramping accidents and LandSar call outs.

Two trampers were rescued from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing last week.

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council has identified the Tongariro Alpine Crossing as one of the country’s busiest areas for callouts, with 292 people needing a rescue in the past seven years. In many cases, poor preparation, clothing and inexperience have played a factor. Last week two inexperienced walkers were rescued from the summit ridge by a Taupo Land Search and Rescue, attempting the walk in winter conditions.

The walkers became trapped on patches of ice, attempting the walk without crampons, ice axes or appropriate footwear for the conditions.

Visitors with bookings in campsites or huts on the Tongariro Northern Circuit great walk will be exempt from registering.