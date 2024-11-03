A number of rugby league fans will face charges following several serious incidents in South Auckland overnight amid celebrations after Tonga‘s narrow win over the Kiwis – including a man on bail breach who was allegedly in possession of a firearm.
Thousands of fans lined the streets of Ōtāhuhu after Tonga claimed an upset 25-24 win over the Kiwis at Go Media Stadium, to progress to the Pacific Championships final against Australia.
Fans gathered on Atkinson Ave after the game, waving flags, dancing and blasting music until around 2am. Families danced on footpaths while fans hung out of car windows, holding the red-and-white flag of their home country.
While celebrations were mostly good-natured, police have said a number of charges were laid for multiple serious incidents following the game.
About 9.50pm in Māngere Town Centre, a man who refused to engage with police in a carpark was arrested for a bail breach, police said. The driver of a vehicle the man had been in was also spoken to by police and a knife was located.