“Invoking the Search and Surveillance Act, a firearm was located in the vehicle and that driver was arrested,” police said in a statement.

Police have laid a number of charges following serious incidents during celebrations after Tonga's upset win over the Kiwis last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The 36-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and utensils, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is set to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the corner of Great South Rd and Alexander St in Ōtāhuhu at about 11.15pm after a female was seen with a knife.

The knife was located thereafter and a 25-year-old woman was charged with threatening to kill. She is also due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Police officers arrest a man after a scuffle at a petrol station last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In the early hours of Sunday morning, at about 12.10am, a man in his late 20s was arrested for assaulting and resisting police. No injuries were suffered by the officers and it was not clear if police had filed charges.

In the last major incident for the night, police located several groups of people fighting on Great South Rd, near Alexander St, shortly before 2.45am.

Police said about three people were arrested for fighting in a public place and it was not clear if charges had been filed.

Police added that there were also a small number of traffic offences identified earlier in the evening and “various infringements” that were issued.

Police were not able to say how many arrests were made.

