Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tonga v Kiwis: Police charge several for fighting, possessing offensive weapons in South Auckland amid rugby league celebrations

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Thousands of Tongan supporters lined the streets of Ōtāhuhu tonight to celebrate their team's narrow one-point victory over the Kiwis at Go Media Stadium.

A number of rugby league fans will face charges following several serious incidents in South Auckland overnight amid celebrations after Tonga‘s narrow win over the Kiwis – including a man on bail breach who was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Ōtāhuhu after Tonga claimed an upset 25-24 win over the Kiwis at Go Media Stadium, to progress to the Pacific Championships final against Australia.

Fans gathered on Atkinson Ave after the game, waving flags, dancing and blasting music until around 2am. Families danced on footpaths while fans hung out of car windows, holding the red-and-white flag of their home country.

While celebrations were mostly good-natured, police have said a number of charges were laid for multiple serious incidents following the game.

About 9.50pm in Māngere Town Centre, a man who refused to engage with police in a carpark was arrested for a bail breach, police said. The driver of a vehicle the man had been in was also spoken to by police and a knife was located.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Invoking the Search and Surveillance Act, a firearm was located in the vehicle and that driver was arrested,” police said in a statement.

Police have laid a number of charges following serious incidents during celebrations after Tonga's upset win over the Kiwis last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police have laid a number of charges following serious incidents during celebrations after Tonga's upset win over the Kiwis last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The 36-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and utensils, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is set to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the corner of Great South Rd and Alexander St in Ōtāhuhu at about 11.15pm after a female was seen with a knife.

The knife was located thereafter and a 25-year-old woman was charged with threatening to kill. She is also due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Police officers arrest a man after a scuffle at a petrol station last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police officers arrest a man after a scuffle at a petrol station last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In the early hours of Sunday morning, at about 12.10am, a man in his late 20s was arrested for assaulting and resisting police. No injuries were suffered by the officers and it was not clear if police had filed charges.

In the last major incident for the night, police located several groups of people fighting on Great South Rd, near Alexander St, shortly before 2.45am.

Police said about three people were arrested for fighting in a public place and it was not clear if charges had been filed.

Police added that there were also a small number of traffic offences identified earlier in the evening and “various infringements” that were issued.

Police were not able to say how many arrests were made.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand