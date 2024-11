Thousands of Tongan supporters lined the streets of Ōtāhuhu last night to celebrate their team's narrow one-point victory over the Kiwis at Go Media Stadium. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Wild celebrations followed Tonga’s narrow rugby league victory over the Kiwis last night, with thousands lining the streets of Ōtāhuhu.

Fans gathered on Atkinson Avenue last night, waving flags, dancing and blasting music until around 2am.

Supporters gathered at Atkinson Avenue in Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Tonga claimed a sensational 25-24 win over the Kiwis at Go Media Stadium to progress to the Pacific Championships final against Australia.

Families danced on footpaths while fans hung out of car windows, holding the red-and-white flag of their home country.