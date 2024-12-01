Wellington is a great place to set up a business, particularly digital technology-based businesses. It has a vibrant, collaborative commercial ecosystem and there have been many successes from Hnry, Sharesies, Raygun (the firm – not the Olympic breakdancer), PikPok, and of course, Xero and Weta Digital.

What are your passions?

Grandchildren, roller-skating, swimming in the sea and as CEO of BusinessNZ business advocacy, ie being the voice of business.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Marilyn Waring. She inspired me ever since her belter “Girls can do anything” speech to our Form 2 St Hilda’s class in 1980 – so revolutionary and empowering for my generation of girls. She’s been an advocate all her life, supportive of many women MPs and her 1988 book Counting for Nothing about recognising the economic contribution of women influenced economics and social policy globally.

Katherine Rich's diary entry after she met Marilyn Waring.

Nancy Wake AKA the White Mouse (born Wellington, 1912), what chutzpah, courage and service to all her countries during WWII. Ever since reading Peter FitzSimon’s book on her life, I’ve been in awe of her achievements.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Beside the sea with family in my favourite spots – Stewart Island, Oriental Bay and Burleigh, GC.

What is your greatest fear?

No greatest fear, just the usual motherhood worrywarting, but more recently walking around alone in the CBD having witnessed broad daylight crime. I was delighted to read in the Herald that a police precinct was being established on Federal St.

What is it that you most dislike?

Dogma, road cone overuse and fennel.

What is on your bucket list?

SkateLove Barcelona.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I hope New Zealand will be prosperous and unified, with political consensus in education, energy, aged care, infrastructure and on how to get debt down for future generations – otherwise our current structural deficit is just another big fat tax on young people.

Recent papers by Dominick Stephens of the Treasury and our economists at BusinessNZ have influenced my thinking about the current challenges and the big rocks we need to move as a country if we are to have any chance of retaining our high standard of living for our children and grandchildren.

In 10 years, I also hope more than 90% of school students are in “regular attendance” at school, a big jump from last term’s attendance figure of 51.3% and New Zealand’s lowest recorded 39.8% Term 2 in 2022.

Government cannot do this on its own. It will take communities, parents, schools and Government working together to solve truancy, but one thing is certain, if we do not get more children attending school regularly, benefits from curriculum improvements and other education improvements will not be maximised.

With a BusinessNZ hat on, employers are of course deeply interested in education because of its direct impact on employees.

