Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Police Minister Mark Mitchell will be at the announcement. NZME Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Police Commissioner is expected to make an announcement this afternoon alongside the Prime Minister and Police Minister at the Federal Street police premises in Auckland.

The Herald will livestream the media stand-up, which will take place at about 4pm.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the formation of the Coalition Government, the parties of which campaigned heavily on law-and-order issues.

Its gang-patch ban came into force last week. Police have taken action against a number of gang members around the country for being allegedly in breach of it, including arresting the president of the Head Hunters West chapter for displaying insignia in public.

The president was the second person to be charged in relation to the new law. He was identified as being one of five motorcyclists wearing Head Hunters West patches in the Wellsford area at around 1.20am on November 21. The ban came into operation at midnight that day.