Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to speak to media at Auckland police premises visit

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Police Minister Mark Mitchell will be at the announcement. NZME Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Police Commissioner is expected to make an announcement this afternoon alongside the Prime Minister and Police Minister at the Federal Street police premises in Auckland.

The Herald will livestream the media stand-up, which will take place at about 4pm.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the formation of the Coalition Government, the parties of which campaigned heavily on law-and-order issues.

Its gang-patch ban came into force last week. Police have taken action against a number of gang members around the country for being allegedly in breach of it, including arresting the president of the Head Hunters West chapter for displaying insignia in public.

The president was the second person to be charged in relation to the new law. He was identified as being one of five motorcyclists wearing Head Hunters West patches in the Wellsford area at around 1.20am on November 21. The ban came into operation at midnight that day.

There’s also been focus placed on responding to crime in central Auckland amid concerns from local residents and businesses.

New community beat police teams were established in June, including 21 additional police staff based in the Auckland CBD. That took the overall team there to 51.

Although that was welcomed by those in the centre city, there have been calls for the CBD to have a public-facing station. The building on Federal St is not public-facing.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Police Commissioner Richard Chambers. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Police Minister Mark Mitchell said last week that he was pleased with a reduction in overall victimisations over the past year. However, between January and September this year, there has been an increase in theft and related offences, up 12% compared to the same period last year.

“Retail crime continues to be an area of significant challenge and the Government is working tirelessly to get on top of it. Theft in the retail space continues to grow but I am pleased to see the trend slowing at the more violent end.”

Monday is also Richard Chambers’ first day as Police Commissioner. He was announced as taking the top job last week. He said that amongst his priorities will be “doing the basics well” and supporting frontline police.

